Glancing Back for August 17

NEOGA -- The spacious and beautiful lawn of Mr. and Mrs. E.J. Kepp in the north part of town was the scene of a large gathering Saturday when the second annual picnic of the Patriotic Association of Neoga was held. The association is made up of members of the GAR Apperson Post No. 202 and the Women's Relief Corps No. 211 and their descendants, numbering more than 100 members. The patriotic organization preserves and strengthens those ties which bind together those who united to suppress the late rebellion. There were 17 veterans of the Civil War present... NEW YORK -- Ray Chapman, shortstop for the Cleveland American League baseball club, died at 5:30 o'clock this morning from a fractured skull received yesterday when struck on the left temple by a base ball pitched by Carl Mays, Yankee pitcher. Chapman was injured in the fifth inning of yesterday's game and sank quivering to his knees. Chapman was 29 years old.

CHARLESTON -- According to a recent survey conducted by Eastern Illinois University students, 86 percent of Charleston renters feel rent in Charleston is inflated compared to other communities of similar size. Students in a speech class of Dr. Calvin Smith surveyed 170 renters in which 84 percent felt more apartment housing was needed. The major housing problems listed by renters were that rent is too high, there is not enough housing, standards of housing are poor and there is not enough variety. The main housing problems in Charleston, according to landlords, ranged from high prices and poor conditions, to not enough housing for the elderly and the inability of EIU to complete residence halls on schedule... MATTOON -- Capt. Arthur J. Bushue, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Bushue of Mattoon, serving with the Army military intelligence corps, received the Air Medal by direction of the president for service from March 18, 1969, to Feb. 5, 1970, in Vietnam. The citation is for "meritorious achievement while participating in sustained aerial flight in support of combat ground forces in Vietnam, actively participating in more than 25 aerial missions over hostile territory in support of counterinsurgency operations." Bushue is now stationed with intelligence in Germany.