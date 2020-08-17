Glancing Back for August 17

100 years ago, Aug. 17, 1920
NEOGA -- The spacious and beautiful lawn of Mr. and Mrs. E.J. Kepp in the north part of town was the scene of a large gathering Saturday when the second annual picnic of the Patriotic Association of Neoga was held. The association is made up of members of the GAR Apperson Post No. 202 and the Women's Relief Corps No. 211 and their descendants, numbering more than 100 members. The patriotic organization preserves and strengthens those ties which bind together those who united to suppress the late rebellion. There were 17 veterans of the Civil War present... NEW YORK -- Ray Chapman, shortstop for the Cleveland American League baseball club, died at 5:30 o'clock this morning from a fractured skull received yesterday when struck on the left temple by a base ball pitched by Carl Mays, Yankee pitcher. Chapman was injured in the fifth inning of yesterday's game and sank quivering to his knees. Chapman was 29 years old.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON -- According to a recent survey conducted by Eastern Illinois University students, 86 percent of Charleston renters feel rent in Charleston is inflated compared to other communities of similar size. Students in a speech class of Dr. Calvin Smith surveyed 170 renters in which 84 percent felt more apartment housing was needed. The major housing problems listed by renters were that rent is too high, there is not enough housing, standards of housing are poor and there is not enough variety. The main housing problems in Charleston, according to landlords, ranged from high prices and poor conditions, to not enough housing for the elderly and the inability of EIU to complete residence halls on schedule... MATTOON -- Capt. Arthur J. Bushue, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Bushue of Mattoon, serving with the Army military intelligence corps, received the Air Medal by direction of the president for service from March 18, 1969, to Feb. 5, 1970, in Vietnam. The citation is for "meritorious achievement while participating in sustained aerial flight in support of combat ground forces in Vietnam, actively participating in more than 25 aerial missions over hostile territory in support of counterinsurgency operations." Bushue is now stationed with intelligence in Germany.
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON -- The first stage of construction of Coles County's business park should be complete in a few months. County Engineer Fred Sherer said work is ahead of schedule. The 120-acre busines park is being built at the northeast corner of the Intersection of Illinois Route 16 and the Loxa Road. Work on the intersection will enable traffic signals to be installed, Sherer said, but signals will not be installed unless traffic increases enough to warrant it... MATTOON -- Traffic signals are coming to the intersection of U.S. Route 45 and Rudy Avenue. The Mattoon City Council voted 4-0 last night to approve the signals. Police Chief Dave O'Dell said the intersection met the requirement for a signal at least five years ago... MATTOON -- Employees of area manufacturers contributed 582 units of blood during the 1995 Mattoon-Charleston Corporate Blood Drive Challenge. Employees of ServiStar, Vesuvius, Ampad, General Electric, Oce-Bruning, Justrite, Celotex, NCI, Mattoon Precision, Kraft/Lender's Bagels, ELASCO, Haz-Stor, Anamet and Trailmobile participated in the three-day event. Ampad had the highest number of employees donating with 158 participants. Haz-Stor had the highest percentage of employees donating with 42 percent.
