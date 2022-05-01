Glancing Back for May 1: Roger Dettro becomes mayor of Mattoon

100 years ago,

May 1, 1922

MATTOON – A new society, the Daughters of Isabella, was organized in Mattoon yesterday, to be known as St. Anne’s Circle No. 200. A class of 64 members was taken in at the Knights of Columbus Hall. The Daughters of Isabella is a social organization composed of Catholic women. Officers of the new organization Miss Rose Lahey, regent; Miss Mary Conley, vice regent; Mrs. George T. Duane, past regent; Miss Regina Laughlin, monitor; Miss Ella Barrett, custodian; Miss Harriett Neill, chancellor; Miss Ethel M. Cook, financial secretary; Miss Florence Timmons, recording secretary; Mrs. J.A. Lynch, treasurer; and Miss Mary Mansfield, scribe… CHARLESTON – A suit by James Millage against his son, Grover Millage, to recover pay for a wagonload of Indian corn his son got from him almost 10 years ago, was heard in court Friday. The son proved that he had sold his father oats, ground his rye, moved his household goods to Charleston and did other work amounting to considerably more than his father’s stale claim. The son did not ask for any judgment against the father, but merely that the accounts be declared even. The jury returned the verdict in five minutes in favor of the defendant, who as soon as he heard the verdict, paid all witness fees and costs of the suit. This case was an outgrowth of an attempt to appoint a conservator for James Millage last winter.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – Dr. Roger Dettro, a Mattoon dentist, today became mayor of Mattoon and Charles E. White became a city commissioner. Dettro succeeds Morgan Phipps, who resigned as mayor, effective today, and White takes Dettro’s seat on the Mattoon City Council. Both will serve the one year which remains in the unexpired terms. Less than a year from now, a mayor and four commissioners will be elected for four-year terms. White resigned as city clerk and has been succeeded by Mrs. Janice Strater, who was deputy clerk. Phipps served a total of 11 years as mayor, longer than any other person in Mattoon’s history… MATTOON – Candy Stripers from Mattoon will hold a bake sale in conjunction with the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary rummage sale Friday and Saturday in the former Myers Brothers building on Broadway Avenue. Mary Baur, auxiliary member, is chairwoman of the bake sale. Other committee members are Mrs. Willard DeLong and Mrs. Randy Madeira. Candy Stripers who will participate include Judy Sanders, Nancy Wildman, Jeanne Rentschler, Kathy Glidewell, Peggy Foote, Bonnie Stivers, Marlene Muessman, Pat Bunyard and Lesia Metzger.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON – A line of storms cut through Coles and Cumberland County yesterday causing damage in Lerna, Neoga, Janesville, Ashmore and near Westfield and south of Charleston. Downed trees and power lines and some structural damage also were reported around the area. The storm front spawned straight-line winds of up to 50 mph and a half-inch of rain, according to local weather observer Dalias Price. Yvonne McPherson of Lerna said the storm destroyed her garage, tore up her cars and damaged another building. A tree fell on a house at Lake Charleston. A house and garage in Janesville were damaged, a roof was blown off a house in Ashmore and about 35 trees near Westfield were toppled, according to Tom Watson, Charleston emergency services and disaster agency director… CHARLESTON – The American judicial system has its problems, but the government is still one of the best in the world, a federal judge said in a speech at Eastern Illinois University yesterday. The U.S. Constitution and American way of life have survived for more than 200 years, said Harlington Wood Jr., circuit judge to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th District in Chicago. What people don’t like, he said, they have the right to vote and speak out about. People don’t have to kill others, he said. “Acts of terrorism are out of place anywhere in the world.” Wood’s speech marked the first-ever visit by a federal judge at EIU.

