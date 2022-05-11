Glancing Back for May 11: Eastern Illinois students protest Vietnam War

100 years ago,

May 11, 1922

MATTOON – Major Martin of Chanute Field in Rantoul has notified Postmaster Sparks that everything is “ready to go” for the big all-day “party” to be given Mattoon business men and others at the field on May 18. The program begins with an inspection of the field and schools, which will be followed by a luncheon. After lunch, the men will be entertained with a program of flying stunts that promise to be just about as full of interest as could be desired. The plan for transportation is to get at least 100 men with cars with each man to get up his own crowd… MATTOON – Solomon Drinder, giving his residence as Louisiana, and Thomas Ballis, hailing from Davenport, Iowa, came to Mattoon yesterday and started selling miniature American flags on Broadway Avenue. All went well with lots of flags being sold until members of the local post of the American Legion made queries. When asked what was done with funds derived from sale of the flags, Drinder and Ballis said it was for a fund for disabled overseas veterans. As their explanation was not satisfactory, the two visitors were escorted to City Attorney Hannah’s office. There they admitted the money obtained was for their own use. The two were then ordered to leave the city at once. Several policemen saw that their sales stopped at once... SHELBYVILLE – The city of Shelbyville is to be headquarters for a company of the 567th field artillery of the U.S. Reserve Corps. The fact was announced at a meeting of central Illinois reserve officers Tuesday evening. The Shelbyville company will be known as the 343rd Howitzer Company. Russell Younger is the only officer so far assigned to the company. He has been ranked a second lieutenant. The local company will form part of the great reserve system being organized throughout the country.

50 years ago, 1972

CHARLESTON – About 200 Eastern Illinois University students participated in a tense, three-hour antiwar protest yesterday afternoon in Charleston. No one was injured and there were no arrests. The demonstration differed from previous EIU protests in that students blocked traffic and refused to obey police orders. Approximately 300 students attended the rally. Following several fiery speeches, a group of some 20 students began to sit in a line across Lincoln Avenue. When Police Chief Tom Larson told students they couldn’t block the street, the students obeyed but then began to march north on Sixth Street with about 50 walking in the street. The students ignored calls to move to the sidewalks, eventually reaching the courthouse square. They proceeded to block all four intersections on the square. The entire disruption lasted about two hours before students dispersed… MATTOON – The old adage, “like father, like son,” rang true yesterday in the Kabbes family. Joseph Kabbes, a senior at Mattoon High School, was presented the Bausch & Lomb Science Award during Honors Day at MHS – exactly 32 years to the day his father, Loren Kabbes, received the same award at the school. Loren, a partner in the firm of Craig and Craig, holds University of Illinois degrees in chemical engineering and law. Joe has been accepted at Illinois in the fall and will major in engineering physics.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON – Two corporate jets aren’t enough to accommodate the interest in Bagelfest at Kellogg’s headquarters. So the company is arranging for a bus to bring folks from the company office in Battle Creek, Mich., to Bagelfest weekend in Mattoon July 25-26. Kellogg’s purchased the Lender’s bagel business in December and was on board immediately with continuing Bagelfest. Kellogg’s already hosts the world’s biggest breakfast in Battle Creek and has experience with community street festivals. So now it adds the world’s biggest bagel breakfast, and plans to bring Tony the Tiger and the Kellogg’s hot air balloon to the Mattoon street festival… CHARLESTON – An injury kept Mike Shanahan from having a chance to prove himself as an Eastern Illinois University football player, but he sure can coach the support. Shanahan was offensive coordinator for the Panthers’ 1978 NCAA II national champion team before coaching at Minnesota and Florida before reaching the NFL. An assistant and then head coach of the Oakland Raiders, Shanahan was offensive coordinator for two San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl champions. Now he is head coach of the Denver Broncos. He was back in town last night as the featured speaker for the EIU Panther Club’s Victory Banquet. Other than the Super Bowl victories, Shanahan said the 12-win NCAA II title with EIU was his most enjoyable coaching experience.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0