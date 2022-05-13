Glancing Back for May 13: Mule's kick kills Trilla farmer

100 years ago,

May 13, 1922

MATTOON – Chief of Police McKleroy yesterday took five men off an eastbound Big Four train following a message from the Litchfield chief of police stating the men were wanted on warrants sworn out by owners of a carnival company alleging the men had beaten the carnival out of some money. The men arrested were members of an athletic show, among them being Joe Turner, a wrestler of some importance, and known to a number of fans in Mattoon. A Litchfield police officer came to Mattoon to question the men, but after hearing their side of the argument and communicating with the Litchfield chief, released them. The carnival company refused to advance the money necessary to take the men back to Litchfield and to pay the excess baggage charge on nine heavy trunks… TRILLA – Rude Pickering, aged about 45, a well-known farmer living just northeast of Trilla, was kicked in the abdomen by a mule about 5 o’clock this morning and believed to be fatally injured. Pickering had gone to his barn to harness a team of mules to go out into his fields. As he approached the animals one of them let fly its heels, one hoof striking him squarely in the abdomen. The injured man managed to walk to the house and medical aid was summoned. It was believed nothing could be done to save his life.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – John N. Roetker and Michael Heddin won top honors yesterday at the annual Mattoon High School ROTC inspection at the high school. Roetker won the Hagan Trophy, presented by Mayor Roger Dettro. Heddin was presented the Ferris Honor Company Trophy by Col. Raymond F. Aquilina of the University of Missouri. … MATTOON – Four men were honored at the Mattoon Men’s Bowling Banquet this week. The honorees included Bill Bridges, who rolled the high series this season with a 704; Duane Dutton, high average of 198.67; Byron Speer, high single-game score of 279; and Harold Rippy, who was named to the Mattoon Bowling Hall of Fame… CHARLESTON – A delegation from the Coles County delegation of the Wabash Valley Association will meet with U.S. Rep. George Shipley in Washington Monday prior to testifying before testifying before a subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee concerning the Lincoln Lake project. The group will be joined by WVA delegates from Cumberland, Jasper, Lawrence and other counties in Illinois and Indiana.

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON – Before his arrest as the suspected leader of an area drug organization, Lowell Kelsey enjoyed cars, boats and big homes. Kelsey had homes both in rural Mattoon and Orange Beach, Ala., and apparently spent a lot of time in Alabama. His home on Ono Island with a quarter-acre lot, pier, boat house and gazebo were appraised at $519,900, according to an article in the Mobile, Ala., Register newspaper. Kelsey purchased a home in the Marksborough subdivision near Mattoon for $228,000 in December 1996, records show. The Mobile newspaper reported Kelsey had five cars, including a 1995 Mercedes-Benz valued at $82,000 and four personal boats, including a 21-foot speedboat. Now, Kelsey is in the Coles County jail with a $30 million bond, awaiting trial on a 16-count indictment alleging he coordinated numerous drug sales… MATTOON – Representatives of the Planning Commission, Lake Land College and developers of student housing are to meet soon to arrange for street maintenance in the new complex. The entrance to the area, however, includes about a 150-foot strip at the college’s north entrance that is owned by Lake Land. Technically, the city could not maintain that strip nor plow snow without a written agreement. City snowplows currently go no further than Carter Lumber Co. State crews plow U.S. Route 40. The entrance must be brought up to city standards, which developers intend to do.

