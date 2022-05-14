Glancing Back for May 14: Restoration of downtown Charleston buildings celebrated

MATTOON – PalEx, the nation’s largest manufacturer of wooden pallets, will open a pallet repair facility in Mattoon within the next few weeks. Company officials estimate the plant ultimately will bring up to 100 new jobs to the area. The plant will repair 50,000 units per week for a private contractor that leases shipping pallets to large corporations for product distribution. Brian Murphy, acting executive director of Coles Together, said local officials began working with PalEx in September. Murphy said Mattoon’s Midwest location was perfect for the pallet business… CHARLESTON – Restoring buildings to the way they looked in the 1920s has added to the attractiveness of the Charleston square and brought recognition to John Williams. The work that he did on Roc’s Blackfront and the Coles County Office Products buildings in the 400 block of Sixth Street will be recognized tonight by the Coles County Regional Planning and Development Commission and the Association for the Preservation of Historic Coles County. Mike Knoop, owner of Roc’s, said he and his wife Diane did the renovations on the inside and Williams did the renovations on the exterior… CHARLESTON – Coles County soon could have about three times more money each year to spend on courthouse security. The Coles County Board Tuesday voted to increase from $5 to $15 the fees the county already collects for security measures. The fees come from certain types of court cases. Coles County Treasurer said the county has received an average of $36,000 each of the last two years. The money generated from the court cases can only be used for courthouse security, County Board Chairman Tim Yow said… CHARLESTON – Ohio Valley Conference, meet Eastern Illinois. EIU, a first-year member of the conference, had the best combined men’s and women’s athletics programs in the OVC for the 1996-97 school year. The men finished second and the women third in the OVC All-Sports Championship, which awards points based on finishes in conference tournaments or regular season competition. Combining the men’s and women’s totals, EIU had 203 points, followed by Middle Tennessee with 199 and Eastern Kentucky with 197.