Glancing Back for May 3: Board bans dancing on Sundays at Mattoon's Paradise Lake

MATTOON – The Clear Water Co. of Mattoon will be granted a 25-year franchise to operate in Mattoon should the ordinance introduced at last night’s Mattoon City Council meeting become effective. The company also is given two years to install a million-gallon reserve reservoir to be used in case of fire emergency. The city is to be supplied fire protection for which it will pay $8,124.64 per year for all mains in use at the time the franchise takes effect and $300 additional per year for each mile of main laid after the franchise becomes effective. The city will receive free water, not to exceed 2,000 gallons a day, for six months of the year at all public parks in the city and 15 cents for each 1,000 gallons above that amount. The company also is to furnish the Mattoon Public Library with 35,000 gallons of water per year, and water to all public schools, City Hall and the fire stations. Provision also is made that the city may purchase water plant one year after the ordinance goes into effect and at any time after with a six-month notice in writing… MATTOON – After hearing from the Parent-Teacher Association and a number of Mattoon ministers, the Mattoon City Council sent a proposed ordinance banning carnivals in the city to the judiciary committee. It is expected to be presented at the next city council meeting in two weeks for a vote. The P-TA statement noted that the only profits of the carnival companies go to the companies and not to the local lodges and associations that sponsor them. Such entertainments also are “demoralizing and degrading and have an evil influence and effect upon the morale of the youths attending them.” Four Mattoon ministers also made brief talks who held that any community’s greatest assets are its children, and that it is incumbent on those in power to see their future is protected… MATTOON – At a recent meeting, the Mattoon board of water commissioners unanimously voted to prohibit dancing on Sundays at Paradise Lake. Claude L. James, superintendent of the water board, stated that it had not been the intent of the water board to permit dancing on Sundays and that board members were surprised when informed that such had occurred on Sunday. “Residents with homes at the lake were more or less indignant when the dancing started there Sunday,” Mr. James said.