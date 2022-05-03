Glancing Back for May 3: Board bans dancing on Sundays at Mattoon's Paradise Lake

100 years ago,
May 3, 1922
MATTOON – The Clear Water Co. of Mattoon will be granted a 25-year franchise to operate in Mattoon should the ordinance introduced at last night’s Mattoon City Council meeting become effective. The company also is given two years to install a million-gallon reserve reservoir to be used in case of fire emergency. The city is to be supplied fire protection for which it will pay $8,124.64 per year for all mains in use at the time the franchise takes effect and $300 additional per year for each mile of main laid after the franchise becomes effective. The city will receive free water, not to exceed 2,000 gallons a day, for six months of the year at all public parks in the city and 15 cents for each 1,000 gallons above that amount. The company also is to furnish the Mattoon Public Library with 35,000 gallons of water per year, and water to all public schools, City Hall and the fire stations. Provision also is made that the city may purchase water plant one year after the ordinance goes into effect and at any time after with a six-month notice in writing… MATTOON – After hearing from the Parent-Teacher Association and a number of Mattoon ministers, the Mattoon City Council sent a proposed ordinance banning carnivals in the city to the judiciary committee. It is expected to be presented at the next city council meeting in two weeks for a vote. The P-TA statement noted that the only profits of the carnival companies go to the companies and not to the local lodges and associations that sponsor them. Such entertainments also are “demoralizing and degrading and have an evil influence and effect upon the morale of the youths attending them.” Four Mattoon ministers also made brief talks who held that any community’s greatest assets are its children, and that it is incumbent on those in power to see their future is protected… MATTOON – At a recent meeting, the Mattoon board of water commissioners unanimously voted to prohibit dancing on Sundays at Paradise Lake. Claude L. James, superintendent of the water board, stated that it had not been the intent of the water board to permit dancing on Sundays and that board members were surprised when informed that such had occurred on Sunday. “Residents with homes at the lake were more or less indignant when the dancing started there Sunday,” Mr. James said.
50 years ago, 1972
MATTOON – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Daniel Walker declared in Mattoon yesterday that the people of Illinois are “more disaffected and more alienated from government” than ever before. Walker spoke to approximately 800 people at the National Guard Armory as part of Lake Land College’s Law Week activities. Too often, he said, there is a double standard, with “one rule for the vested interests and another rule for the other guy.” He said it is difficult to have respect for government when there are conflict-of-interest violations and some millionaires pay no taxes… CHARLESTON – The Charleston Education Association yesterday rejected a contract proposal made by the Charleston school board which called for a 1971-72 starting salary of $7,650 for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree but no experience. Mrs. Virginia Rouse, CEA president, said the 154-member teachers association unanimously rejected the contract which was a pay increase of less than 3 percent. She said the CEA’s demands were based on government guidelines calling for 5.5 percent increases… MATTOON – Richard Heller of Mattoon has been elected president of the newly formed Lake Land College Federation of Teachers. Others selected for one-year terms include Jerry Parker, vice president; Cletis Underwood, secretary; and Wayne Weaver, treasurer. Executive board members include Claudette Oliver, Susan Shanholtzer and William Hollada.
25 years ago, 1997
MATTOON – Problems testing the last few residents for Coles County’s 911 system means it will be a few more days before it is operational. Monday had been the target date for the first 911 calls to be made, but now it looks like the system won’t be online until Thursday, 911 Director Jack Abrams said. The staff wants to be sure everything is right before going online, Abrams said. “We are days away, instead of months or years away. He had told the county board last week that the system should be usable on Monday, but Abrams said that the few Coles County residents who get telephone service from GTE, about 100 households, haven’t been able to make test calls to the 911 center… CHARLESTON – About a dozen century-old headstones were vandalized Thursday night in Mound Cemetery, resulting in more than $25,000 damage. Daniel Bowlin, a groundskeeper at the cemetery, said staff had been in that section of the cemetery earlier that day cleaning up fallen branches from Wednesday’s storm. Among the headstones damaged were those of Charles Morton, the son of the city’s founder, and his wife, Chloe.