Glancing Back for May 4: President McKinley's White House desk finds home in Charleston

MATTOON – Some encouraging news came from the Chuse Engine and Manufacturing Co. today when Harry A. Chuse said the plant is now operating with about 64 percent of its normal force, 110 men now working five and a-half days a week. During the height of production at the plant, about 170 men are ordinarily employed. Beginning last December, owing to lack of business, the company began laying off workers in considerable numbers, getting down to where less than a dozen men were given regular employment. An increase in orders is given as the reason for the employment gains… CHARLESTON – The 12th Annual Interscholastic Athletic and Oratorical Meet will be held in Charleston Saturday at the Eastern Illinois State Teachers College, with the prospect of having the greatest classic that has ever been held in the city. Thus far, nearly 200 contestants have entered from 21 schools, including Forrest and Watseka to the north and Springfield to the west. Mattoon and Charleston both will be represented. Fifty-three contestants, representing 23 schools, are entered in the oratorical contest… MATTOON – Mrs. Mary Sutherland, superintendent in charge of preparing the assessment roll for the paving of Richmond Avenue from 21st to 33rd streets, has completed her work. According to the roll filed with the city court, the assessment levied against

CHARLESTON – A rural Charleston man was killed early today when the car he was driving at the Coles County Dragstrip went out of control, ended up on the Penn Central Railroad tracks and was struck by a westbound train. Dead is John D. Swank, 24, of Route 4 Charleston. A female passenger in the auto was admitted to Charleston Community Hospital. Coroner Dave Swickard said Swank drove on the dragstrip, apparently testing the track, when he lost control. The car flipped several times before stopping on the tracks. Swank was unconscious or dead, but the passenger was able to get out and attempted to flag down the oncoming train but the train could not stop before hitting the car… CHARLESTON – The empty drawers of the solid cherry desk give no clue as to the papers of state or political discussions held around it by its apparent previous owner, President William McKinley. The new owner, Clyde Lovellette of Charleston, once an NBA player with the Minneapolis Lakers and Boston Celtics, among others, bought the desk from a woman in Vigo County, Ind. Neither Lovellette nor his wife Jerri was aware, nor does he feel the seller was, of the desk’s history. But the history of the desk was taped under a drawer. According to the history, the desk was used in the White House by President McKinley (president from 1897 to his assassination in 1901) and by President Theodore Roosevelt for a short time. It made an appearance at the Chicago World’s Fair before going to a former law partner of McKinley. The history was compiled in a will by an owner in 1946.