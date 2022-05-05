Glancing Back for May 5: Former EIU QB Sean Payton heading to NFL as coach

100 years ago,

May 5, 1922

MATTOON – At the regular meeting of the Mattoon Association of Commerce last night, the nominating committee recommended as the new board of directors T.V. Wright, F.J. Ritter, R.A. Owings, C.H. Ozee, Harry A. Chuse, A.K. Gibson and Montie Spitz. They were unanimously elected. T.V. Wright, the retiring president of the association, stated that although the year had not been filled with any outstanding achievement, he noted the work of the industrial committee for securing a much larger plant of the Brown Shoe Co. and the hard road committee for its ongoing work in improving roads in and around the city… CHARLESTON – While a thunderstorm raged over Charleston about 2 o’clock yesterday afternoon followed by a 30-minute rain, Mattoon and Paris reported clear skies and sunshine. Shortly after 1 o’clock, clouds began forming in the west, and in an hour Charleston was visited by a small-sized thunderstorm. The storm passed to the east, to the north and to the south of Charleston… ARCOLA – Ben F. Cox arrived home in Arcola Tuesday after a three-month tour, hitting the high spots of Europe, Africa and Asia. But don’t ask for details. “I can illustrate better than I can tell you,” Ben said. “Imagine a big circus a half-mile square with 15 rings and something going on in each ring and a band playing on each corner, you’d see a lot, but you wouldn’t know what you saw. Well, my trip was like that. I just saw enough to know that no man can really see much of the world or know much of the things knowable.”

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – City Commissioner Charles E. White today outlined some major changes which are planned or being considered for the Mattoon Police Department. The changes include additional training and equipment, new uniforms and a change in the work schedule of police captains. White, who took over supervision of the police department on Monday, when he became a commissioner, said changes will include updating operating procedures. White also plans mandatory monthly shooting practice for officers… CHARLESTON – State Rep. William D. Cox, R-Charleston, said today he will oppose a resolution introduced in the Illinois House Wednesday which calls on Gov. Richard B. Ogilvie to stop funding for the proposed Lincoln Lake project in Coles and Cumberland counties. The resolution, filed by Rep. Charles Clabaugh, D-Champaign, also asks that Congress not appropriate funds for the project. In Greenup, Mayor Bill Easton said approximately 900 postcards from people in support of Lincoln Lake have been mailed to the governor. Easton said the mailing is an effort to remind Gov. Ogilvie the project has great support in the area… MATTOON – Coles County State’s Attorney L. Stanton Dotson yesterday advocated a change in the long-standing tradition of requiring unanimous juries in order to convict a person in court. In a Law Week program at Lake Land College, Dotson said a 10 to 2 vote should be sufficient to convict. Dotson also said he favors six-person juries to hear traffic cases. Also on the program was Laurence Grabb, a Mattoon attorney and former public defender who advocated for more funding for defending the indigent. Grabb said a recent study showed the money spent for prosecution at all levels of government for a two-year period was $5.5 billion, compared to $102 million for defense of the indigent.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON – Balance was the key to victory for Walker’s Superfoods in the annual YMCA Challenge Cup Company Olympics. Walker’s won the team championship Saturday even though it placed first in only one event: the tug-of-war. The Sarah Bush Lincoln Warriors placed second and Kal Kan was third. The Sarah Bush Resuscitators won the sportsmanship award. The Company Olympics, now in its fourth year, features a variety of events designed to promote fitness, and teamwork among employees. The 11 team entries this year is up from eight last year… PHILADELPHIA – After just two months on the football staff at the University of Maryland, former Eastern Illinois University quarterback Sean Payton is headed to the National Football League. After several college coaching stops, including the University of Illinois, Payton has been named quarterbacks coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and will work with offensive coordinator Jon Gruden. Payton gets this NFL opportunity 11 years after starring for the EIU Panthers. “It’d be hard for me to ever repay Eastern Illinois,” Payton said. “Certainly that was what got me started. They gave me the chance to play.”

