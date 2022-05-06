Glancing Back for May 6: Car fire put out with extinguisher given as appreciation award that day

100 years ago,

May 6, 1922

MATTOON – In walking through Dodge Grove Cemetery on Friday, Herb Pennington ran across quite a curiosity in the form of a small tombstone, showing by its lettering that the person who sleeps beneath it was born in 1776, the year of the nation’s birth, and to have been more than 107 years old at death. The slab, small and of old design, lies above a grave in the southeast portion of the original section of the cemetery, near the Burgess monument. The name on it is Enica Smith, the lettering reading: “Enica Smith. Born in Virginia September 15, 1776. Died March 23, 1884. Aged 107 Years, Six Months and Eight Days.” The name “Enica” is an odd one, and whether the name is that of a man or a woman is not known, as there are no records of Dodge Grove of that early date… CHARLESTON – Coles County Sheriff Aye, Patrolman Walden and State’s Attorney Fletcher yesterday secured a search warrant and visited the old Helbing shop, said to have been used by Forrest (Fed) Lamb, where they found a large copper cooker, used for steaming mash, a large copper pipe, several large jugs, one of which contained quite a quantity of intoxicating liquor, and a two-bushel sack containing a number of half-pint, pint and quart bottles. The officials confiscated part of the old still, liquor and bottles and locked them in the vault of the sheriff’s office… MATTOON – Paul Sargent of Hutton Township was in Mattoon Thursday evening and gave a talk to members of the various Boy Scout troops. Mr. Sargent is a noted landscape painting artist, and being a student of nature, spoke to the boys on this subject. The boys who gathered to hear the talk enjoyed it exceedingly and became fast friends of the famous painter.

50 years ago, 1972

CHARLESTON – An Eastern Illinois University project that was one of 13 construction projects blocked by Gov. Richard Ogilvie’s budget freeze last year, was recommended for reinstatement this week by the Illinois Board of Higher Education. Buildings recommended for reinstatement includes the EIU physical plant, which has an estimated cost of $457,335. But several previously approved ISBHE projects that have been removed from consideration include a new life sciences building for EIU that has an estimated cost of $3,543,172. It is one of five university building projects in the state that have been removed from consideration… MATTOON – Members of Cub Scout Pack 149 at Lincoln School in Mattoon participated in the 27th annual Scout Pilgrimage at Springfield. Marchers left Lincoln’s Tomb after memorial services and marched to the state Capitol where they disbanded. Scouts participating include Mark Pasley, Jeff Newberry, Miles Overton, Randy Ervin, Brad Driskell and Phil Laymon. Mrs. Barbara Newberry, den mother, and Mrs. Mrs. Rose Ervin, assistant den mother, also completed the trek. Richard Woelber is cubmaster… MATTOON – At the recent ceremony at R.R. Donnelley and Sons recognizing the company’s outstanding safety record, each employee was presented a small fire extinguisher as a token of appreciation and memento from the occasion. For Bonnie Hite of Charleston the gift was far more appropriate than she ever dreamed. A few minutes after leaving the plant, her car caught on fire and the extinguisher was immediately pressed into service and did its job.

25 years ago, 1997

LERNA – The first Memorial Day Townball Game will be held at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site on May 25 at the Lincoln Farm. Often called “rounders,” townball was a popular 1845 game, similar to baseball. Visitors that day can join Lincoln Log staff and volunteers in the game. Other events this month include gardening and children’s chores this Sunday, corn planting on May 17, fishing at the site’s pond on May 18, and an afternoon of quilting on Monday, May 26. Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site was the home of Thomas and Sarah Bush Lincoln, father and stepmother of Abraham Lincoln… ARCOLA – It won’t be completed in time for the annual Raggedy Ann Festival, but the Arcola Chamber of Commerce will soon be improving its memorial to one of Arcola’s favorite sons. The chamber plans to build a fence as a backdrop to the Gruelle Monument, located near the Arcola depot. The memorial to raggedy Ann creator and Arcola native Johnny Gruelle is a popular site for visitors, but the chamber hopes the fence makes it even more attractive.

