Glancing Back for May 7: Charleston council gives blessing to skate park

CHARLESTON – An interim city manager was hired by the City of Charleston last night. In its first actions, the new Charleston City Council unanimously approved the hiring of Paul Nicholson, former city manager of Barrington, to temporarily fill Charleston’s newly created city manager position. In other action, newly elected city commissioner Marge Knoop was unanimously elected mayor pro tem. In keeping with the tradition of naming the highest vote-getter in the city council election, Knoop will serve as acting mayor whenever Mayor Dan Cougill is unable to attend a meeting. The City Council also gave its blessing to a new skate park on the unused tennis courts at North Park. In recent weeks, Cougill and members of a skateboarding group have worked to turn the site into the Northside Skate Park… CHARLESTON – Four area bridge players have qualified to participate in the finals of the Grand National Team Bridge Event – Flight B. The team of Kay Giberson of Charleston, Bess Bailey of Pana, Brenda Cash of Paris and Kay Jackson of Ridge Farm will travel to Albuquerque, N.M., in July to play in the tournament. The four teammates recently won the District 8 Grand National Team – Flight B Tournament in Danville among 23 teams... MATTOON – A $125,000 gift from Consolidated Communications of Mattoon will fund the purchase of portable computer teaching stations and creation of new computer centers at Millikin University in Decatur. The grant will fund the purchase of Mobile Computer Teaching Units that include a computer with compact disc capabilities, an Internet connection and an overhead projection unit. In addition, the grant will assist in construction of a special-use technology laboratory… CHARLESTON – A skeet/trap shoot was held recently at the Charleston Sportsman’s Club, sponsored by the Corn Belt Shrine Club. More than $5,800 was raised for crippled children’s hospitals. Larry Clapp, shrine club president, thanked the sportsman’s club and its members for providing another fundraiser to the shrine club cause. Linda Balch of Mattoon won the gun raffle.