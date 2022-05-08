Glancing Back for May 8: Supplier of illegal drugs to Coles County arrested

100 years ago,

May 8, 1922

MATTOON – A track spike costs only about 2 cents, the price of a postage stamp, yet during 1920 and 1921 the Illinois Central Railroad system spent $389,271 for such spikes. That means the railroad bought and used 19,087,280 spikes in two years. According to an article in the May issue of the Illinois Central Magazine, on a basis of 300 working days a year, 31,612 spikes were used each day, or enough to spike 2 ½ miles of track... CHARLESTON – Trailing 3-0 after five innings, the Mattoon Boosters rallied for a 7-3 win against the Charleston Independents yesterday afternoon. Both teams entered the game with 2-0 records. Bohland, pitching for Charleston, held Mattoon without a hit for the first five innings, striking out the first nine batters of the game. But the Boosters, led by rightfielder Horn’s two safeties collected nine hits in the final four innings to win… CHARLESTON – In the big track and field meet of the Eastern Illinois Athletic Association held on Normal Field Saturday, first place honors went to Champaign High School, which edged the little town of Forrest 32-31. Seventeen schools scored points with Mattoon getting 4, Neoga 3 and Oakland 2. In the oratorical contest among the same schools on Saturday night, Miss Ruth White of Charleston won in the oratorical division with Carlos Craig of Charleston second in modern poetry and Miss Catherine Sellars second in humorous reading. Miss Louise Bresee of Urbana, formerly of Mattoon, was awarded first in modern poetry.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – Some homes in Gays were evacuated yesterday morning after eight railroad cars, one of them leaking nitric acid, derailed in the village. Nitric acid is not combustible, but its fumes are dangerous. A Mattoon fireman, called to the scene with the department’s emergency unit, said two parts per million is fatal. Workmen who uprighted the car used masks and no injuries were reported. The eight Penn Central (originally the Big Four) cars derailed about 6:30 a.m. the train was eastbound. Workmen spent most of the day clearing tracks and cleaning up. Trains were going through again by 9 p.m… MATTOON – Pam Young and Elizabeth Goetz were named valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, today of the 1972 Mattoon High School graduating class. Miss Young is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Young, and Miss Goetz is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Elmer Goetz. In addition to ranking first and second in this year’s senior class, both girls also are active in several school clubs and organizations. Miss Young intends to enroll at the University of Illinois and pursue a dental hygiene degree. Miss Goetz plans to attend Iowa State University and study science and dietetics.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON – Another of what police describe as a key player in a large drug organization is in custody. Paul E. Felix, 43, of Redondo Beach, Calif., was arrested in a bar last night by Redondo police, marking the 11th arrest after a more than two-year investigation. Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Dave McLearin said Felix was the source for the Coles County group’s drugs. Police said Felix was the supplier for a local drug trafficking ring headed by Lowell Kelsey of Mattoon, who operates several video stores in the area. Both Felix and Kelsey face minimum sentences of 30 years if convicted… MATTOON – Improving the quality of health care led to the construction of Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in 1977. Increasing the service to patients while holding costs down is the challenge facing Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center as the 21st century approaches. Coles County had 27 physicians in the early 1970s. More than 90 physicians are on medical staff of SBLHC today. From two 50-bed hospitals in 1977, Sarah Bush Lincoln has grown to a 190-bed facility with a Regional Cancer Center, a psychiatric center and seven off-site clinics and offices. The Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System has 954 employees and a $29.5 million payroll today, compared to 620 employees and $3.9 million payroll in 1977. Sarah Bush Lincoln opened its doors 20 years ago, May 10, 1977.

