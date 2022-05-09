Glancing Back for May 9: Charleston welcomes policewoman to ranks

100 years ago,

May 9, 1922

CHARLESTON – The City of Charleston now has a policewoman. She was sworn into office yesterday by Mayor Dunn and will have all the powers the law confers on a police officer. Miss Mary Fords of the local Red Cross was named to the position and she is now on active duty. It is understood that she will keep a watch on the public dance, joy riders and other alleged violations of the law and the enforcement of her orders in her line of duty… MATTOON – A heavy increase in business of the Illinois Central Railroad has made it possible for the Mattoon shops to put 55 men back to work, 30 men being taken back in the locomotive repair department, while 25 men have been added to the car repair force. At present 30 locomotives are being used for hauling freight between Evansville, Ind., and Mattoon, the unusual amount being coal shipments. About 250 cars a day are being handled. As yet, the Big Four Railroad has not returned any of its men to work.

50 years ago, 1972

TUSCOLA – Douglas County Circuit Judge James N. Sherrick of Villa Grove yesterday granted a temporary injunction which forbids state officials from entering into any contract with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to begin work on the proposed Lincoln Lake dam below Charleston. The suit was filed by Scattering Fork Drainage District in Douglas County; Bruce T. Williams, a sportsman in the county; and John Warfel, a Douglas County farmer and landowner. The suit contends that Lincoln Lake would upset the drainage of Douglas County farmland and the environment along the Embarras River in Douglas County. The Illinois House Conservation and Waterways Committee on Thursday is scheduled to consider legislation by State Rep. Charles Claybaugh, R-Champaign, which seeks to bar funding for Lincoln Lake through 1973… MATTOON – The Lake Land College board yesterday hired John Neil Admire as administrative assistant to the college president. Currently, Admire, 35, is administrative assistant to the superintendent of schools at Elgin and working on a doctorate in education at Loyola University. He served an administrative internship at Lake Land while a student at Eastern Illinois University in 1970-71. In other business, the board accepted the resignation of Mrs. Betty Hardwick, executive secretary to President Virgil Judge. She has been secretary since the founding of the college. Before that she was a secretary at Mattoon High School.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON – The Coles County Historical Society wants a judge to remove the requirements of the society’s ownership of the Bernadine Freeman Bailey home in Mattoon so it can establish a museum elsewhere in the city. A case filed by attorney Nancy Owen, who is also the society’s president, claims it is not feasible to meet the requirements. Bailey, a local author, left the house at 1516 Wabash Ave. in Mattoon to the society to be used as a library, museum or meeting hall. Owen’s case said the block where the home is located is zone commercial and there would be substantial costs involved to bring it up to city code, meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and to qualify as a historic landmark... GREENUP – Junior “Abe” Duvall apparently knows what it takes to please his customers. In his 14th year as a carrier for the JG-TC newspapers, Duvall is being recognized for 100 consecutive months of perfect service. Duvall, 70, has two Journal Gazette routes and two Times-Courier routes, which total 113 newspapers delivered on the south side of Greenup. He and his wife Doris start at 3 a.m. delivering newspapers to their customers. Perfect service means that not one customer has complained about Duvall’s delivery service. Duvall began delivering newspapers as a way to get some exercise after he retired from Greenup Builders Supply following an injury.

