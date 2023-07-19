100 years ago, July 19, 1923

MATTOON — With walls and ceilings redecorated, new lights installed, woodwork refinished and books cleaned, the Mattoon Public Library is ready for reopening on Saturday. The first floor will be finished and the lights on the south and east balustrades will be ready by that date, but decorators will still be at work in the auditorium and rooms on the second floor.

The basement also comes in for its part of the cleanup and will receive a coat of whitewash. The magazine fi les in the basement have already been arranged by the librarian, Miss Blanch Gray, and her assistants, who have been engaged the last few days in dusting shelves and every book in the library... NEWMAN — Funeral services for Andrew Goodson, who was killed in Terre Haute Monday evening, were held Wednesday afternoon in the Presbyterian church.

Goodson was employed by the Terre Haute and Indianapolis Light and Power Company as a lineman. He was pulling on a wire with a rope when the wire broke and fell across his body killing him instantly. He was born on a farm near Newman, October 5, 1898...TAYLORVILLE — A Baltimore & Ohio railroad detective, assisted by a former deputy sheriff , has unearthed a get-rich-quick scheme which the railroad officials declare has cost them hundreds of dollars in the past two years. The alleged conspiracy has resulted in the arrest of Arlie (Nubbins) Neal, who has lived here for years and devoted his time to passing bills for merchants over the county.

It is alleged that twice a week Rex McClure, assistant B&O agent, sold tickets here for the 2:24 train westbound. Conductor Tibbs would take them up, but not punch them, and deliver them for the evening train, and those that were left over he would erase the stamped date on the back and put them back in the ticket case. Neal claims he has been serving as messenger only a short time and this was verified by McClure who admitted he and Tibbs had carried on the business for months before using Neal.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — "Meet me at Bridges is to Mattoon as meet me at Marshall Fields is to Chicago." Mrs. Helen Rose Pegelow talked about Bridges Drug Store and what it meant to Mattoon. Eugene Bridges, owner of the store, announced this week that the store would close Saturday. The Bridges have been in business at the same location, 2022 Western, for the past 38 years. Mrs. Pegelow, whose grandfather James Riddle helped build the store building in 1855, said it had always been a grocery.

"Everything on the west side of Mattoon began at Bridges," according to Mrs.

Pegelow. "All the country people would come into town and tie their horses to Bridge's hitching post and meet their friends. It was always the starting home point after a day in town." Mrs. Pegelow said everyone always felt safe in sending their children to Bridges to pick up prescriptions. "The children always did all their Christmas shopping there," said Mrs. Pegelow. "Gene always let them pay on the installment plan." Cough syrup and furniture polish were two of the best things you could get at Bridges, according to Mrs. Pegelow. She said they were both Bridges' own formula. Arcade Drug store at 124 S. 17th has bought the prescription section of Bridges. All of its records will be transferred to Arcade. The store will be vacant, and will be for rent, according to the Bridges', who plan to retire.

25 years ago, 1998

