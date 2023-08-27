100 years ago,

August 27, 1923

TRILLA — Directors of the Central Illinois Petroleum Company are in a more optimistic frame of mind regarding the well being drilled southeast of Trilla. They expect positive results by next Thursday. Underreaming operations are in progress preparatory to placing a twenty-foot casting to replace the five foot length of pipe at the bottom of the well. The well has now attained a depth of 2695 feet, the log showing that the drill has descended nearly 400 feet in the past two weeks...A representative group of members of the Lions Club met Sunday morning and presented to Dr. Clyde J. Miller a gold fountain pen and pencil in a case, a farewell token, as Dr. Miller left this morning for Chicago, where he will open a dental officer on the South Side. Frank Jones, president of the Lions Club, and Harry Hannah also made brief talks. Dr. Miller is a charter member of the Lions Club and has been one of its most enthusiastic workers.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Ninety-five production workers at Association Spring Corp. went on strike at midnight Saturday in a contract dispute. Members of the Local 6127 of the United Steel Workers were picketing the plant today. The plant employs a total of 135 persons. "We have no comment at this time," a plant official told the Journal Gazette today when asked about the strike. "It is in the hands of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service out of Indianapolis," he said. "All word would have to filter through him as far as we are concerned." The officials did say that the strike involved "production" workers only. The JG contacted Preston in Indianapolis by telephone. Jack Preston of the conciliation service said he had no "immediate plans" to meet with labor or management in connection with the strike...MATTOON — The Mattoon Sectional Bridge Tournament was held at the Holiday Inn Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The tournament was under the direction of the Central Illinois Bridge Association. Tournament chairman were Mr. and Mrs. Warren Taylor of Mattoon. Over 200 persons took part in the 6th annual event, according to a tournament spokesman... MATTOON — A concrete donkey and cart was reported stolen today. The donkey and cart were valued at $25. They belonged to Marie Fitzpatrick of 1829 Oak. She told police they were taken from her yard sometime Sunday night.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — EIU is one of the first universities in the nation to issue new ID cards that can also be used as debit cards. Each new card, a high-tech piece of plastic with an embedded computer chip, allows EIU students, faculty and staff to make purchases at on campus vending machines and businesses. The ID cards serve as debit cards, with students using cash-to-card machines to place up to $100 in each of their pre-paid accounts. By Wednesday, cardholders had already pumped more than $60,000 into the accounts, leaving campus officials to marvel at how well-accepted the idea has been...MATTOON — The decision to stop allowing rides atop city fire trucks was made before furor arose about the use of the truck in the Bagelfest parade, Commissioner Gene Baker said Tuesday. Baker said he and new fire chief Oren Lockhart made the decision to stop auctioning the rides earlier this summer. Baker said he even considered stopping the Bagelfest ride, not because of any politics but rather because he and Lockhart were in agreement that permitting such rides is an unnecessary liability risk for the city. But state Rep. Dale Righter already had paid for the fire truck ride by making the high bid at a charity auction, and Baker said he decided to honor the decision by former Fire Chief Ken Zike to put the ride in the auction. Baker made his comments in an effort to clarify and "set the record straight," about the Bagelfest parade ride, which has become a political football and fodder for several letters to the editor in the Journal Gazette and Times Courier.

