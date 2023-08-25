100 years ago,

August 25, 1923

MATTOON — John Shafer of Mattoon and Fred Michaels of Cumberland County were arrested Friday night about eight o'clock about one and a half miles south of the old Bethel cemetery, about five miles east of Mattoon, by Sheriff McNutt and Special Deputy William Fleming. The men were drunk and had part of a quart bottle of liquor with them, the officers state. Their car was out of gas and stood crosswise of the road. The men were taken to the county jail and the car, belonging to Michaels, was brought to Mattoon.Complaints about the two had come in to the Sheriff several times Friday afternoon. Robert Leonard, living east of Mattoon, called the sheriff early in the afternoon telling him that he had seen the men near the Earl Horn farm and thought they had broken in there. The Horns were away from home, but when they returned nothing was missed...MATTOON — A Ford car belonging to Harry Kabbers, 2620 Marshall Ave., was destroyed by fire of unknown origin about 10:05 o'clock Friday night. The loss to car and shed where it was stored is about $250. No insurance was carried on the car... ARTHUR — A farm of 160 acres located near Arthur, was sold at $325 per acre at a public auction Tuesday afternoon, being bid in by David Beachy, who is a large land owner of the section to the south of Arthur in which the farm is located. The 160 is said to be well improved and a desirable piece of land and several bidders wanted it.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — A Findlay man was attacked by two unidentified assailants at 2:15 a.m. today in Mattoon. Daniel Mohr reported to police that two persons approached him in the Goodyear parking lot at 1300 Broadway. He said they beat him and kicked him. Mohr received a bloody nose and cut lip...Words like camshaft, heads, spark plugs, and tearing down the engine don't usually come out of the mouths of attractive young women like Karen Gaines. But to Karen those words are as much a part of her everyday life as the various names of the cosmetics and jewelry that she sells at her job. Last week she placed second in the third National Open Drag Racing event in Terre Haute, Ind., sponsored by the National Hot Rod Association. Mrs. Gaines is one of the top drivers in drag racing in the Coles County area. The 25-year-old mother of one has been beaten only once this season at the Coles County Dragstrip. Drag racing may not be the most glamorous profession for a woman but Karen describes it as a "tense, exciting sport." Her driving is still considered to be amateur, according to Karen. "It's like a hobby. Some people have boats and cabins on the lake, and we have a stock car."

25 years ago, 1998

GREENUP — Micky Roberts of rural Toledo was named Miss Cumberland County Fair Queen Monday in the 40th annual pageant.

Roberts, 20, is the daughter of Ron and Pat Roberts of rural Toledo. She is a 1995 graduate of Neoga High School and is now a junior at EIU studying psychology. "It's just amazing. I just don't know how else to say it," she said after being crowned...SULLIVAN — Most people try to do their jobs well but are never really given special recognition for their accomplishments. One Sullivan woman though, performed at her position well enough to receive a nationwide award. Marta Lockwood, Sullivan High School's family and consumer science instructor, was presented with the Spirit of Advising award at the National FHA-HERO Leadership Meeting in July. "It was a great honor," Lockwood said. "Especially when you look at the outstanding programs and the people I was competing with, to think that I'm one of the best."

