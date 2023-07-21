ARCOLA — Relative to the story appearing in Friday's Journal Gazette, in which a young woman giving her name as Jewel Smith made serious charges against L.T. (Nixie) Yearning of Oakland, a feature writer in today's Chicago Herald and Examiner has the following interesting narrative: "A young and unsophisticated man, 64, without a tooth in his bold head, and and old, old lady of 17, got themselves into a Chicago jail yesterday as a result of a flirtation in Arcola. The girl, who climbed out upon the Great Northern Hotel fire escape and called for help, admitted after many hours of questioning, in the office of Assistant State's Attorney William J. Grace of the Juvenile court, that she is a married woman. While she posed as a sweet young thing with childish ideas and no faith to guide her, she told a story that killed and buried her poor mother in three different towns. When shown the discrepancies in her story, the pretty flapper admitted her mother, whom she had said she 'hoped to meet in heaven' was not dead at all, but living in Centerville. The girl is not Jewel Smith, but Miss Thelma Turpin, who on July 4, married Roy Daniels of Oakland. The man is Lyman T. Yearling, publisher of the Oakland Ledger, a weekly paper in that city, married and with a married son 34 years old. 'That girl told me she was broke. I got off the train at Arcola and carried her grip. I had nothin' in mine but a pair o' socks and she said I was kind and she was broke. I said that's all right, come to Chicago with me and I'll send you back to Arcola. I'll be right nice to you. She asked me if I had any money, because the last fellow she went away with was broke. I said I had and she came. You see, I've learned my lesson, but that girl—and gosh darn but she was pretty—told me that I couldn't be her husband; I'd have to register as her daddy. I got two rooms and when we got to 'me, I took out a pint of real bonded whiskey. I'll be honest.' "'You tried to kiss her,' I reminded the old man, who bristled perceptibly and came back with—'Tried to? Why, by gosh, I did kiss her. Five times, and she kissed me five! Then she said she wanted $50. I told her I didn't have it. Now it looks mighty funny to me that she would lock me in my room and go through all that monkey business. She said it was $50 or she would raise Cain with the hotel manager. After she locked the door I began to see my mistake. Why, fifty years ago a woman forty years old wouldn't be smart enough to do such a trick.'"