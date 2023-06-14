MATTOON — Fred Stump, charged with impersonating a deputy sheriff of Coles County, was held by Judge Gibler this morning under a bond of $500, to await action by the circuit court grand jury. Stump was arrested on complaint of Mrs. Pearl Huddleston, who claimed that on the evening of June 5, while she was riding in an automobile with George Harold on the state road, a short distance south of the Old Folks' Home, she was accosted by Stump and placed under arrest by him, he pretending to be an officer. Stump, on the witness stand before Judge Gibler, admitted that he had accosted Mrs. Huddleston and Harold, but denied that he claimed himself to be an officer. He said when he accosted Mrs. Huddleston and her escort, the two were seated in an automobile parked along the highway. He said he mistook Mrs. Huddleston and Harold for someone else, and when he discovered his error, he apologized to them...SHELBYVILLE — The jury in the case of Joseph Bailey, Joseph Donivan and James Martin, indicted for burglary and larceny, returned a verdict of guilty. The petition for a new trial was denied by Judge Jett. The verdict carries with it a penalty of one to twenty years in the penitentiary at Chester. Attorneys for the men announced they would appeal the case. The three men were captured at Nokomis on May 1, after a chase by the Anti-Horse Theft Association. William Rice, night watchmanb at Oconee, discovered five men loitering near a business building in Oconee the night before, and becoming suspicious of their actions turned in an alarm. The men jumped into an automobile and fled, with the officers in pursuit. A short distance from Oconee they abandoned the car, which was found to have been stolen from an Oconee garage, and escaped 0 by running across field.