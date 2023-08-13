100 years ago,

August 13, 1923

ARTHUR — Glen Conlin, 18, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Conlin, living six miles southeast of Arthur, drowned while swimming in the lake at Wyman Park on Sunday morning at eleven o'clock. It is believed that the young man became exhausted while trying to swim to the diving board from where he entered the water. He was not an expert swimmer. There were only a few other boys in the water at the time and none of them could swim well enough to save the young man. The drowning occurred while members of the congregation of the Sullivan Catholic church were gathering for their annual basket dinner. Many were coming for the day's outing from all over Moultrie county as well as quite a large delegation from the Mattoon Catholic Church. Following the dinner served about one o'clock, all dispersed, no picnic being held because of the death.

50 years ago, 1973

GREENUP — A nine-year-old Greenup girl was shot in the leg and then involved in a car wreck Sunday. Sherry Lou Kemper, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Kemper, was listed in "Satisfactory" condition today in Burnham City Hospital, Champaign. The girl was shot by her brother who was using his father's shotgun to kill a chicken. A spokesman for the Cumberland county sheriff's office told the Journal Gazette: "The girl was playing around behind the barn. The chicken hopped on a bale of hay and the shot missed the chicken, went through the barn and hit the girl in the leg. When her mother put her in the car to take her to the hospital, she had an accident at the Illinois 130 and Union Road intersection about five miles north of Greenup," the spokesman said.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Some details remain to be worked out, but the city's yard waste collection program this fall likely will resemble the way the program operated at the end of last year. This means residents are to have a dropoff site where they can take leaves, brush and grass clippings. And the street department likely will pick up at curbside leaves put in paper bags that can be shredded.Commissioner Lois Vonderheide said she's working on securing a site of about 10 acres near the city, meaning the dropoff facility could be moved from behind the street department office. But she said the street department would need to staff the facility and provide equipment and labor to assist with the program...MATTOON — A day at the beach in Siesta Key, Fla. in 1997 has resulted in an ongoing friendship between two families from two countries. John and Mindy Merkle, along with their two daughters, Carrie, 12, and Braidy, 10, of Lombard, and Alex and Carolyn Dawson and daughter Anna, 10, of North Yorkshire, England, spent the past week in central Illinois as the two families reunited for the fourth time since meeting in the spring of 1997. "We decided to show them (the Dawson family) central Illinois with the Amish communities, we took them fishing and shopping and have plans to take them horseback riding," said Mrs. Merkle. The Englanders said lifestyle and scenery here are the two major differences noted. "They shop a lot. They eat a lot. And the weather is hot here," said Mrs. Dawson. "There is a lot of open space here. it is very enclosed in England. To go to a shopping mall in England it is very crowded where here it is very pleasant, we can just stroll around," she said.

