100 years ago,

June 16, 1923

MATTOON — Miss Helen Roetker, 1312 Wabash Ave. and Miss Edith Pygott of 1320 Charleston Ave., were painfully injured, and their companions, Lewis McGinnis of 608 Wabash Ave. and C.H. Marlett of 921 Charleston Ave., were badly shaken up and bruised, in an automobile accident at Logan Street and Wabash Avenue about ten o'clock Friday night. The two men and two young women were driving east in Wabash Avenue, Marlett, owner of the car, at the wheel. On approaching Logan Street, the end of Wabash Avenue, the bright lights from an approaching westbound car blinded Marlett, he states, and in endeavoring to make the turn south from Wabash Avenue into Logan Street, to enter Lafayette Avenue, the speed of the car was such as to cause it to topple over when it struck one of the several high bumps in that short piece of the highway. The four were out for a pleasure trip when the accident occurred...MATTOON — W.R. Coppage, well-known citizen, came to Mattoon, fifty-seven years ago today. Mr. Coppage came to this city from Hamilton, Ohio, where he grew to manhood. He started in the drug business when he reached Mattoon, his store being located on Western Ave. In a few years the location of the store was changed to West Broadway. Mr. Coppage has not been actively engaged in the drug business for several years.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Police are searching for two armed bandits who robbed Kentucky Fried Chicken on S. Lake Land Blvd. at gunpoint Friday night. Taken during the robbery, which occurred at 10:34 p.m., as the establishment was closing, was an undetermined amount of cash. The two masked men tied up four employees and the husband of one of the employees during the robbery. Three of the employees and the husband were put in the freezer and the door wired shut. A fourth employee was put in another room. The bandits took a 1962 white Fairlane Ford belonging to one of the employees, Tom Janes of Route 2, and fled the scene. Police located the stolen auto at 6 a.m. today parked along the curb in the 1700 block of Lafayette. Employee Don Gherardini, 17, said that after the bandits had left, he managed to free himself. He then went to the freezer door and managed to push it partially open from the inside. Another employee, Jackie Simpson, came to the door of the freezer and Gherardini reached through the freezer door and untied her. The girl then got some wire cutters and "cut the wire on the door handle," Gherardini described the robbers as being "kind of nice." The two bandits were going to take the wallets of the employees, but returned them at the request of employee Sharon Turner. "They were calm at times," said Gherardini. "The big guy, he smelled of beer real bad."

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — It would be best to first try to pick a jury for drug trafficking suspect Brad R. Irons in Coles County before deciding whether his trial should be moved to another county. That was what Circuit Judge Paul Komada concluded Monday after a hearing on a motion from Irons' attorney to move the trial because of pretrial publicity and other reasons. Komada didn't deny the motion. Instead, he said he would consider it again if jury selection in the case proved difficult because of potential jurors' preconceived ideas about the case...TOLEDO — The Cumberland school board approved a "no pass-no play" policy for students involved in athletics beginning next year, during its regular meeting Monday. High School Principal Gary Calvert outlined the new policy, which he said has been required by state legislation. It is similar to the policy already in place by the Illinois Elementary School Association. In order for students to remain eligible in athletics, they must be passing everything they have been evaluated on each week or until the next evaluation.

