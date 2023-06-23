100 years ago, June 23, 1923
CHARLESTON — Uncle Sam is an honest paymaster. That has been demonstrated time and time again. But the latest example came to light here Friday. Several days ago a farmer living north of town brought in a wad of bills...and it was a wad. The bills had been buried under the porch of this man's house a few years ago in a concrete vault. Into this vault the bills of various denominations were placed. A few weeks ago the man figured he wanted to use the money. His record and his memory together led him to think he had $1,318 all in the box., but when he opened it up the bills were molded and stuck together in one mass which more looked like a plug of tobacco which had been well licoriced and allowed to lie in a hot, damp place for months. It hardly seemed possible that the mass could ever be separated and the amount determined. But it was all sent to the Treasury Department at Washington by the National Trust Bank, and evidently the authorities there were able to have the money separated and the amount determined, for they remitted $1,150 to the bank, stating that that was the amount shown to be in the wad...MATTOON — "Twenty fish is the limit for one day's catch for anyone fishing in Paradise reservoir... and has been the limit for several years," said Superintendent James today. This statement from Mr. James came in response to an inquiry relative to the catch of 150 fish on the part of a Champaign citizen a few days ago. There has been considerable adverse comment relative to the catch of 150 fish on the part of the Champaign resident, who, it is said, returned home and boasted to his friends in that city of the great catch he had made. Steps will be taken to prosecute this offender, and any others who in the future are guilty of such an an offense, according to Mr. James.
50 years ago, 1973
MATTOON — Tools and an electric drill were taken from a truck owned by Tom Rardin, according to police. Rardin's truck was parked at his residence at 28 Richmond when the theft occurred. The items were taken from the unlocked tool box sometime between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday...MATTOON — Jeff Day, 14, of 816 Lincoln, reported to Mattoon police that a person or persons unknown broke into his home and stole approximately $200 worth of record albums... CHARLESTON — A stolen car was recovered Thursday by deputies of the Coles County sheriff's department. A 1960 Ford Falcon two-door owned by Hubert Young of Rardin was found east of Rardin. According to sheriff's reports, the auto was stolen Wednesday night from the Young residence. Deputy Sheriff Robert Butler said the right front wheel and tire and transmission were missing from the auto when it was found.
25 years ago, 1998
CHARLESTON — Attempted murder charges have been filed against a man accused of stabbing his stepdaughter earlier this month. Additional charges are possible against Charles Schoonover of Charleston, State's Attorney Steve Ferguson said. Schoonover, 45, was arrested June 9 for the stabbing of Kelli Waltrip, 19, Charleston, at her residence the previous day. After a brief court hearing on Monday, Ferguson said he's filed four counts of attempted murder in the case so far. The various counts cover different intentions or states of mind Schoonover might have had when he stabbed Waltrip, Ferguson explained...BUSHTON — A Bushton woman gave her uncle the greatest Father's Day gift he could have asked for this weekend, reuniting him with the son he hadn't seen in 25 years. Through the efforts of Tammy Hayes, her uncle Jim Laws of Noble was paid a visit by his only child, 29-year-old Jimmy Laws, who lives in Panama City, Fla. Jim and Jimmy Laws hadn't seen each other since Jimmy was four years old, when his mother and he left California and moved to Florida. Jimmy Laws said he was told that his father was dead, but he didn't believe it. Hayes, who was 10 when she last saw her cousin, started searching for Jimmy about five years ago when her uncle started having health problems. Unbeknownst to Jim Laws, the Salvation Army found his son in Florida and when Jimmy made the first call to his father on Mother's Day, emotions were strong. Jimmy Laws arrived in Mattoon on Friday morning for a 10-day stay in the area.
