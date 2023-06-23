CHARLESTON — Uncle Sam is an honest paymaster. That has been demonstrated time and time again. But the latest example came to light here Friday. Several days ago a farmer living north of town brought in a wad of bills...and it was a wad. The bills had been buried under the porch of this man's house a few years ago in a concrete vault. Into this vault the bills of various denominations were placed. A few weeks ago the man figured he wanted to use the money. His record and his memory together led him to think he had $1,318 all in the box., but when he opened it up the bills were molded and stuck together in one mass which more looked like a plug of tobacco which had been well licoriced and allowed to lie in a hot, damp place for months. It hardly seemed possible that the mass could ever be separated and the amount determined. But it was all sent to the Treasury Department at Washington by the National Trust Bank, and evidently the authorities there were able to have the money separated and the amount determined, for they remitted $1,150 to the bank, stating that that was the amount shown to be in the wad...MATTOON — "Twenty fish is the limit for one day's catch for anyone fishing in Paradise reservoir... and has been the limit for several years," said Superintendent James today. This statement from Mr. James came in response to an inquiry relative to the catch of 150 fish on the part of a Champaign citizen a few days ago. There has been considerable adverse comment relative to the catch of 150 fish on the part of the Champaign resident, who, it is said, returned home and boasted to his friends in that city of the great catch he had made. Steps will be taken to prosecute this offender, and any others who in the future are guilty of such an an offense, according to Mr. James.