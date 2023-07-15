25 years ago, 1998 MATTOON — The middle school/junior high construction project is on schedule for an August bid opening. Plans are to award contracts for the estimated $4.3 million project in September and begin construction later this fall. The Mattoon school board Tuesday approved the final bid documents that are to be available to the contractors late this month. The board is to open bids on Aug. 26 and award the contracts in the September meeting. Bob Hill of Gibraltar Design reviewed the bid document books with the board and the timetable for the addition/renovation project. The project includes construction of a new wing so the building on South Ninth Street can accommodate grades 6-8....CHARLESTON — Brad Irons got a prison term about half of what he might have expected. Now, he'll have to tell what he knows. The 47-year-old Mattoon man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a single charge accusing him of selling methamphetamine. Originally he was charged with having a major part in a large drug ring that operated in Mattoon during 1995 and 1996. Through a plea agreement, Irons was sentenced Tuesday to 7 1/2 years in prison. A condition was that he cooperate in the investigation of others allegedly involved in the drug ring. Before, Irons faced a minimum sentence of 12 years in prison... MATTOON — A new local ambulance service is happy with the decision that the Coles County 911 Board made Monday. The board voted to begin the process that would allow emergency calls to be directed to Advanced Emergency Medical Service, which began operating in Mattoon last month.

"We're very pleased with the board's stance," said Cathy White, co-owner/operator of AEMS. "People should know that until everything is final, they still need to call us direct if they want to use our services." Coles County 911 director Toni Niles said "Any changes in the present system have to be approved by the ICC." Niles also said that the 911 board is looking at rotating the two ambulance services used, the other being Mitchell-Jerdan, on a weekly basis, but there are no definite plans yet...EAST ST. LOUIS — A Terre Haute man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge stemming from the April robbery of a Casey bank. Gary J. Davis, 33, was supposed to go to trial Monday, but he entered the guilty plea to one count of bank robbery in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis on Friday. Davis took a "sizeable" amount of money from Casey AmBank on April 7, when he demanded money from a teller. There were customers in the bank at the time of the robbery, said Casey police Chief Steve Clapp, but no shots were fired and nobody was injured...TOLEDO — The Cumberland County Board heard Tuesday from the county's Emergency Service & Disaster Agency coordinator a request to help purchase storm sirens. Webb Timm asked the board to consider paying 50-percent of the costs for early warning storm sirens for Greenup, Toledo and Neoga. Timm estimated that one siren costing $12,00 each would adequately serve the residences in each of these towns. He said at the present time Greenup's siren is not working due to renovation of the Municipal Building; Toledo's siren is about to go out at the courthouse where future renovations are also planned; and Neoga's siren is not working. Under these circumstances, Timm said he has no way to warn the communities should a serious storm be spotted.