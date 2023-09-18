100 years ago, Sept. 18, 1923

CHARLESTON — Charles Mitchell, Charleston, contractor, has filed an assumpsit suit against the city of Charleston in which he asks damages of $400. The hearing will come up in the October circuit court. It seems that Mitchell drafted and prepared plans, specifications and preformed other work in the rebuilding of the water works, four years ago, and following the completion of the work he was given an order by city officials at that time. But he finds that city orders are almost worthless so he has filed a suit in order to secure a judgement against the city...ARCOLA — William Smith, aged about 45 years, for many years a resident of Charleston, died suddenly in a broomcorn field on the George Pfiefer farm near Arcola, shortly after noon Monday. Smith, who left Charleston on the first interurban car early Monday morning for Mattoon, was feeling in the best of health, it was reported. Smith, familiarly known to his many friends as "Cool Water," was well known here. He possessed a powerful physique, weighing about 240 pounds.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Clarence Foster has been charged with murder in the death of Barbara Beasley, 11, of E. DeWitt. Bond was set at $50,000 for Foster, 38. The girl was found in a drainage ditch west of the Columbia Machine Co. site at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6. The arrest warrant was expected to be served on Foster sometime this morning in the Coles County jail. Foster appeared in Coles County Circuit Court earlier today for a hearing on a request for release from jail on a recognizance bond on a burglary charge. He was arrested Aug. 12 by Mattoon police in the block of 400 DeWitt on a burglary warrant. He has been in jail since that time. Foster was indicted by a Coles County grand jury early this year in connection with the burglary of a residence belonging to Fred Sampson of Mattoon. Circuit Judge William Sunderman refused to permit the murder warrant to be served on Foster while he was appearing in court on the request for release on recognizance on the burglary charge. The law does not permit warrants to be served on a person while he is appearing in court. Sunderman would also not permit the warrant to be served on Foster in the corridor outside the courtroom.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Six students from St. Mary School were treated at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center for what were described as minor injuries Thursday after a school bus and semi-trailer truck collided across from City Hall. The semi, driven by Robert Rubinas, 37, of Marion, was southbound on U.S. Route 45 when it collided with the Unit 2 school bus that was eastbound on Richmond Ave., Mattoon police said. The impact turned the bus around and it ended up facing north on 19th street. The school bus was driven by Shirley Wright, 46. All six students aboard the bus were taken to SBLHC as a precautionary measure, which is standard in such accidents, Superintendent Richard Berg said. None were admitted...MATTOON — Robert Thompson, president of Thompson Lincoln-Mercury, announced Thursday a merger with Mooney Motors of Charleston. Thompson said he's retiring after more than 50 years in the automobile business in Coles County. Thompson said he's proud that the Lincoln-Mercury franchise will continue in the Mattoon-Charleston market with local owners. The Mooney family dealerships originated in Chrisman in 1953 with Norman and Phyliss Mooney. They now include six locations in Illinois comprised of 10 franchises operated by Tim Mooney, Mike Mooney and Keith Perry.

