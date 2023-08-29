100 years ago, August 29, 1923

MATTOON — Clear skies, cool atmosphere and generally pleasant conditions marked the weather on Tuesday and had their effect on the attendance at the chautauqua tent, where an excellent audience assembled in the afternoon and an old-time big crowd gathered in the evening. The attractions for the day consisted of two concerts, one in the afternoon and one in the evening by the Mercer Concert Company and an entertainment in the evening by Burgderfer, "apostle of fun."...ARCOLA — There had been no broomcorn sold in the central district up to Tuesday morning, says the Broom and Broomcorn News. Farmers are holding for $300, which manufacturers refuse to pay. Lindsay is selling at around $300 and the dwarf districts at lower prices. They are mowing their corn, while Illinois holds. The rains throughout the west during the past week will increase tonnage considerably...NEWTON — William Henning, a young man, said to be a trap drummer with the Phelps show and a resident of Effingham, was taken into custody Sunday in Newton by Sheriff Jones, charged with unlawfully transporting liquor. Nine pint bottles of bottled in bond whisky were found in his possession.Complaint was made before Justice A.G. Clark, who held him in a bond of $1,500 to appear in court at a later date.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — School enrollment is down this year compared to last, according to Ray Lane, superintendent of Mattoon schools. The enrollment figures are as follows with last year's figured listed first and this year's listed second: Bennett, 424429; Columbia, 281-255; Lincoln, 425-429; Grant Park, 83-94; Lowell, 331302; Washington, 228-205; Franklin, 297-281; Franklin annex, 43-41; Hawthorne, 346-321; Humboldt Junior High, 95-98; Humboldt elementary, 141-135; Cooks Mills, 73-73; Central Junior High, 688-655; Jefferson, 634-622; and Armstrong, 77-99. High school enrollment is the only one which increased. Junior High will probably be about the same, officials said...MATTOON — City officials are hoping that a meeting Thursday in Springfield will get the Logan Street crossing project moving again. Trustees of the Penn Central Railroad have been ordered to appear before the Illinois Commerce Commission Thursday to explain why the railroad hasn't come up with its share of funds for the project. The opening of the crossing and upgrading of Logan Street is essential to the development of the east end of Mattoon, according to city officials. On Oct. 25, the ICC issued an order requiring the railroad to install suitable crossing and automatic flashing light signals combined with gates at the reopened Logan Street crossing. The railroad's share of the cost of the estimated $285,000 project is about $5,000.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — The trial on obscenity charges of the man who owned a nude dancing establishment that once operated in Charleston is now scheduled to take place in October. Michael Bickers, 47, is accused of allowing obscene acts to take place while he owned and ran Capone's at 1100 18th Street in Charleston about two years ago. In another development, the judge presiding in the case ruled that Bickers' attorney could view before trial a video tape police produced that reportedly documents the obscene acts. It was revealed that police used a small, concealed recording device to tape activities at the dancing club in October and November 1996.

