100 years ago, August 31, 1923

MATTOON — Registration of seniors, juniors, and sophomores in the high school has passed the 350 mark, and many are yet to register. The indications are that the total high school enrollment this year will be in the neighborhood of 550 students, the largest in the history of the high school...CHARLESTON — The new siren, for the fire department, recently purchased through public donations, has arrived. The signal weighs 600 pounds, is painted red to denote danger, and can be heard a distance of nearly a mile. It will be installed soon...MATTOON — B.H. Pleasant of Hillsboro is in the city today, preparatory to locating in Mattoon. For several months, Mr. Pleasant, who operates the Pleasant Photo Shop, has been looking for a suitable location. Mr. Pleasant has leased a room in the Cappel building, 1221 Broadway, and expects to have his developing and printing plant to the wholesale trade in operation within a few days.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — The reopening of the Logan Street crossing will be delayed at least a year, a city official predicted today. "After we saw the Penn Central Railroad was dragging its feet on the project, we suspected we wouldn't be able to complete it this fall," Street Commissioner James Leming told the Journal Gazette. The estimate $285,000 project is designed to link DeWitt and the industrial and commercial area on the south side of the Penn Central tracks. Currently 10th Street is the last street on the east side of Mattoon connection DeWitt with streets on the south side of Penn Central tracks. A Penn Central representative argued Thursday in Springfield before the Illinois Commerce Commission that the railroad would not be able to come up with $5,400 as its share of the project...MATTOON — Firemen responded to two auto fires Thursday. At 4 p.m. firemen were called to 32nd and Western to extinguish a blaze in a car belonging to Ron Simpson of 808 Dakota. The fire, which centered around the transmission, caused an estimated $75 damage. At 4:51 p.m., firemen extinguished a fire in a car belonging to Sina Ghatan of Charleston. A spokesman for the fire department said a rag on the steering wheel was burning. There was no damage.

25 years ago, 1998

LERNA — Nearly 20 years of< dreaming and planning came to fruition Sunday as the Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site opened its doors to its long-awaited visitors center. A large crowd gathered at the new building to hear Gov. Jim Edgar and others praise the staff and volunteers and say the visitors center will help them do their jobs even better. Edgar, a Charleston native, told how he has spent many hours at the site, including when it was "just a park" but nonetheless his "first brush with history."... MATTOON — A group of area electric cooperatives is marketing a mobile communications system that eventually could cover most of the state. The technology allows users to communicate by two-way radio with a clear signal. Users generally change frequencies with each transmission, so it's more for "outsiders" to monitor an entire conversation. The system is similar to the concept of cellular telephones, though people must press a button to talk and release to listen. The system, called "ClearTalk," is owned by Edgar, Shelby, Cornbelt and Illinois Valley cooperatives. The Coles-Moultrie co-op in Mattoon is a user of the system and has a tower on its property.

