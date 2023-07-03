100 years ago,

July 3, 1923

MATTOON — William Flaharty, 22, an employee of the Wadley Company, was arrested late Monday by Officers Maxedon and Ham, as he was getting on a train to go to Danville. Flaharty, it is claimed, stole some money from a fellow worker Monday morning. Leo Gosnell, 1616 Broadway, night watchman at the Wadley plant, had $14 in a pocketbook in a pair of overalls, which were hanging up. Flaharty, it is claimed, took this money, said he was sick and left the place. He also took a suit of clothes belonging to William Bailey, another employee of the company, it is charged. Flaharty was arraigned before Judge Gibler on Monday evening and was placed under a bond of $500.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Tonight's meeting of the city council may be filled with fireworks—compliments of angry Pine Acres residents. Residents of the subdivision are planning to attend the council meeting to urge the city to install pipe and cover the drainage ditch that runs through Pine Acres. The $29,892 project to upgrade the drainage ditch which runs through Pine Acres has come under heavy fire in recent weeks from subdivision residents. Residents of the subdivision have charged in a petition signed by 314 persons that the project affects the safety of chil-dren living in the area, is a health hazard, would tend to devaluate property and would lead to the erosion of roads in the subdivision. City Commissioner Richard Kiger, who was not a member of the council at the time, blasted the drainage project last Wednesday. Kiger's attack came after a two-inch rain wiped out a portion of Illinois Ave. and filled the ditch to capacity. Kiger said at the time that he had been working in the background "to convince my fellow commissioners that this was not a good design."

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Ed Behm has seen many changes take place in the farming industry. The young boy who began waking at dawn seven days a week at the age of five to help milk his father's 19 cows is now preparing to retire from First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust in Mattoon. Behm has worked at the bank for 31 years—first as director of farm services, then as vice president and director of farm services, and finally, as a member of the banks' lending team. "I've been working for 60 years, said Behm. I would say I'm satisfied with what I've done." Behm has seen drastic changes during his years in the business. "They have new computerized combines that are hooked up to satellites," said Behm. "In the '30s, when I was working, you had to harvest the crops by hand. If you had real good conditions, you could maybe get one-half an acre to an acre done.

With today's equipment, it's possible to harvest 100 acres in a day"... CHARLESTON — Visitors entering the Coles County Fairground's south entrance will have a better view of the monument commemorating the 1858 Lincoln-Douglas debate in Charleston. The monument was originally created and dedicated in 1915, and it was placed on the infield of the race track, believed to be the site of the debate. A time capsule containing newspapers and other souvenirs from the dedication was placed in the stone. In 1958, the Lincoln-Douglas Debate Centennial Committee had a local monument company correct a date on the stone and it was then that the time capsule was discovered. That year the monument was re-dedicated, and information relating to the centennial ceremony was placed in the monument by Gov. William Stratton. At some point, the stone was removed and stored between two buildings on the fairgrounds. This year, the fair board decided to reset the stone in a visible location near the south entrance. The time capsule was not found, however, so Arts Hall Superintendent Eloise Newby is searching for the missing items. Flowers that were donated by Osco Drug in Charleston will be planted around the monument.

