MATTOON — The issues regarding South 15th Street are the same as a year ago, but the decision — at least for now — is different. The Mattoon City Council on Tuesday on a 3-2 vote rejected Street Commissioner Bud Raboin's recommendation to rebid the street brick and curb repairs. The council first rejected the lone bid of $208,000, which was 19 percent over the engineering estimate of $175,000. Raboin said the bid from the A.J. Walker Construction Co. was right on the estimate for brick repairs but far exceeded the projections on the curb and gutter work...WINDSOR — Mayor Alva McQueen Tuesday said some complaints have come from a few residents about how the city is handling the property clean up procedure. The matter was discussed during the council meeting Monday at Windsor City Hall. About two years ago the city agreed to target properties which have had complaints because of unsightliness or un healthiness. After a complaint is received is is checked out by a committee from the city. The matters is then brought before the council and it is decided whether or not to move ahead and force the property owner to clean up. "We always send certified letters to the owners. I want to explain to the people of Windsor this is the legal way to handle it," said McQueen. But, this ordinance put in place with the previous council continues to upset some individuals, namely those targeted...CHARLESTON — Fire Chief Tom Watson announced his resignation from the Charleston Fire Department Tuesday after 25 years of service, the last 13 of which were spent as chief. Watson made his announcement at the Charleston City Council meeting. After the meeting, Watson said he had several options for the future but no immediate plans. "I'm just going to relax for a while right now," Watson said...CHARLESTON — Attorneys for the Charleston school board have filed a motion to dismiss the remaining part of a federal lawsuit former Superintendent Terry Weir filed against the board over his firing last year.