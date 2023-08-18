100 years ago, Aug. 18, 1923

MATTOON — While the chinch bug has been unusually numerous in this section this year, he seems to have done perhaps more damage on the George Ames farm, five miles north of the city just east of the Thirty-third Street Road, than on any other single farm. On the Ames farm the chinch bugs destroyed two crops, and now Mr. Ames is caring for the third crop, in hopes that he may be able to save something from the ruin caused by this little insect...

MATTOON — Because of the various reports which have been circulated during the last two weeks, relative to the broomcorn situation, a Journal-Gazette reporter sought out G.S. Tarbox, a man who makes a study of the problems which beset brush culture, in an effort to glean from him the views he holds regarding the status of the broomcorn situation today. The first question which the reporter put to Mr. Tarbox was: "What effect have the recent windstorms had upon the crop?" "After considerable field investigation, we are convinced the first report has been largely exaggerated," Mr. Tarbox replied.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — "America is a nice country, with bigger houses than we have and bigger cars and hospitals and also bigger problems. The people in this country have a lot more resources than we do and they know how to make the most out of everything." These statements were made by Marco Marchetti, as he compared the United States with his native country of Italy. He is from Vogaghera, Italy, and is visiting with Nancy Johnson and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. T.M. Stockstill of 125 Westview. Marchetti lived in the U.S. in 1971-72 as an American Field Service exchange student. During a tour of parts of this country, the AFS bus Marchetti was riding stopped in Mattoon for a few days. This was when he met Miss Johnson. They became good friends and have corresponded by mail since that time. When asked what he likes best about the U.S. he replied, "Every country has a nice side, but what I like best about America is the people. They are more open about discussing things when they speak to one another than they are in Italy. They are also more open-minded. I think I like it better over here than I do in Italy," he said. "I just might come back here to live." "Also," he continued, "the girls in America are more free from their families. In Italy, most girls spend the biggest part of their lives under the influence of their family. In Italy, if a girl's mother tells her to do something, no matter how old the girl may be, she does it. In America, the girl does it if she wants to and if she doesn't, she doesn't do it."

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — The pesky issue of how to fix South 15th Street is on the City Council agenda again tonight. Mayor Wanda Ferguson is promoting a motion that would have bids taken to resurface over the bricks on 15th Street. Such a movie would appear to override Street Commissioner Bud Raboin who two weeks ago sought to rebid a project to repair the bricks. At least one 15ht Street Resident is prepared to request the council repair the bricks...

MATTOON — American Pad and Paper Co. announced Monday plans for consolidation of production of its continuous forms lines from six facilities to two "low cost, state-of-the-art facilities." The company didn't identify which two facilities would be utilized. One of Ampad's plants is off Illinois Route 121 on Mattoon's west side, and the company has announced intentions to construct a new warehousing facility in the Mattoon business park on the north side.

