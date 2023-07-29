CHARLESTON — The woman accused of soliciting the murders of eight county officials and two private citizens was in court Monday, where she was ordered to let jail personnel fingerprint her. Kennie Lynn Burch, 51, of rural Charleston, has been held in the Coles County jail on $2 million bond since her arrest Thursday. She has been refusing to be fingerprinted, police indicated. "I believe that my fingerprints and things like that are mine until I am proven guilty," Burch told Circuit Judge Gary Jacobs during her initial appearance in the jail courtroom. Jacobs ordered Burch to allow the jail staff to complete booking procedures, despite her requests to have a few days to talk to an attorney on the matter. Burch also told Jacobs that she was interviewing lawyers to act as her counsel, but during the hearing, Charleston attorney Todd Reardon entered the courtroom and identified himself as Burch's attorney... CHARLESTON — Although its future once looked bleak, Ashmore Estates now faces brighter days, as its new owner plans to renovate the building and clean up the property. The old three-story brick building, along with 2.65 acres, sold for $12,500 at Coles County's delinquent tax auction Tuesday. Arthur Colclasure of Sullivan walked away the new owner of the property with plans to renovate the building to livable condition. Some people believed that the 80-year-old Ashmore Estates building would likely be torn down do to its poor condition. Ashmore Estates has been empty for more than a decade. "I have no desire to tear that down," Colclasure said after the sale...CHARLESTON — Raw manpower, not engine, is what fueled the tractor during the annual kiddie tractor pull Tuesday night at the Coles County Fair. The pull is sponsored by the Coles County Farm Bureau, and manager Mark Phelan said there were 58 participants in Tuesday night's event. "The pull is something young people really enjoy," Phelan said. Kids are separated by their weight. Each one gets a turn to ride a pedal tractor with weight attached to the back. The kids see how far they can pedal. Their distance is then measured. The pullers with the farthest distance would win. Jeff Janes of Mattoon, who had a full pull on all of his runs, said he did not have a pre-planned strategy. "I just went out there and pulled my hardest every time," Janes said. Phelan said the bureau has no records of how long the pull has been an annual event at the fair. He and other volunteers estimated 20 years or more...CHARLESTON — The city plans to apply for a $20,000 matching grant for the development of a historical exhibit at the Lincoln-Douglas Debate site at the Coles County Fairgrounds, Charleston's tourism director reported. Tourism Director Kathryn Pommier said Charleston will request the $20,000 matching grant through the Looking for Lincoln Heritage Tourism Project. Pommier said Charleston and the other communities involved with the project joined together last week to request a $75,000 matching grant from the Illinois Bureau of Tourism.