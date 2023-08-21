100 years ago,

August 21, 1923

CHARLESTON — Bruce Weeman, 34, a resident of this city, shot and instantly killed his wife, Laura Weeman, 31, as the two were seated in an automobile, the tragedy being enacted between three and four o'clock this morning in a lonely piece of highway northwest of Charleston. The bullet pierced the woman's breast, almost touching the heart, and death is believed to have been instantaneous. Weeman is now in the county jail, facing a charge of first degree murder. Weeman confessed to Sheriff McNutt that he had killed his wife, from home he had been separated for a month, the belief being that it was the outcome of jealousy. Weeman has been silent since being placed in a cell, and the officers have gleaned but little from him.

50 years ago, 1973

Sheriff Paul Smith is in Tupelo, Okla. investigating the shooting death of Joe Carl Plumley, the Journal Gazette learned today. Smith left Sunday for Tupelo. He was accompanied by Illinois Bureau of Investigation agent Bob Martin. The JG asked State's Atty. John J. McCarthy today if Smith and Martin were investigating a suspect in the case. "They are following some leads," said McCarthy. "That's about all it amounts to now. You always go back into the local community to see what enemies—if any the victim might have had," said McCarthy...An aggressive county program has resulted in the building of 14 new bridges since Aug. 17, 1971. That was the date Seneca Abell took office as county superintendent of highways. The total value of the 14 bridges constructed so far is approximately $213,250. Abell asked the county board in the fall of 1971 to increase the tax levy for 1972 in the county construction of township bridges fund to five cents per $100, the maximum rate set by law. The new superintendent requested the increase in the tax levy after a study of bridges in the county revealed that a number of them should be condemned. Abell told the Journal Gazette Monday that there are a total of approximately 200 bridges in the county. He said that most of the truss-style bridges were put in between 1800 and 1900. "The average life of a bridge, according to engineers, is 50 years," said Abell. "A lot of the bridges in the county are 7075 years old." According to Abell, the problem of obsolete bridges "is like a time bomb."

25 years ago, 1998

ASHMORE — A local 4-H'er and his Duroc hog were honored at the Illinois State Fair, winning the title grand champion Land of Lincoln barrow. The 252-pound Duroc Brandon Garrett of Ashmore showed at the fair was the same hog he won grand champion honors with in the open show at the Coles County Fair. Garrett said he did not think he had much chance of winning at state before he went. After he got there and saw the other hogs, he felt he could be competitive. Garrett, who will be entering his sophomore year at Charleston High School today, said he will be saving the $3,400 he made from the sale of his hog at the state fair for college...MATTOON The phone keeps ringing at Gene Hoots' Burger King in Mattoon in response to a widely-distributed Associated Press feature story. Hoots said Thursday that NBC's "Today" show is among those planning follow-up features on Mattoon's Burger King, a restaurant that predates the beginning of the national chain. Hoots said he's had calls from California, Minnesota and Florida to name a few. Hoots isn't sure who the Today show will send to do the story, but said plans are to film the segment during a noon hour next week. Hoots welcomes the recognition for his unique brand of fast food. As far as the impact on business, Hoots said: "It sure won't hurt anything."

