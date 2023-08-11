MATTOON — The Mattoon theater was filled to its capacity on Friday afternoon for the memorial service for President Harding. The service began at 3 o'clock and lasted an hour. The program opened with an organ prelude, "Largo," Handel, played by Mrs. H.F. Kendall. Rev. C.F. Buker, who presided, made a brief introductory address. For his scripture selection, Rev. J. E. Charles, of the West Side Congregational Church, read the forty-sixth psalm. The audience stood and sang, "America," with organ accompaniment. The invocation was asked by Rev. N.P. Olmsted...TOLEDO — Harold Cox, step-son of Luther St. John of near Greenup, is in the county jail on a charge of forgery. It is alleged that young Cox forged a check on Harrison Ward, a well-known young farmer living on the National Road between Greenup and Jewett, in the amount of $25. The young man was placed in jail to await the action of the grand jury in October. It is said there are one or two other checks in question, and that Cox gave a check for $16 to Mrs. John Schooley of this place in payment for a suit of clothes which belonged to her son John, and $5 in cash. This check which he signed, was on a Mattoon bank and was returned marked "no funds."

1973 MATTOON — Nearing the 66th anniversary of what was termed "one of the worst disasters in Mattoon's history," Miss Nelle Gullett of 1409 Lafayette and her brother Harry Gullett of 3204 Champaign, recalled what happened on the morning of Aug. 30, 1907, when an interurban car carrying people from Mattoon to the Coles County Fair and an empty express car collided. Dead at the scene were 12 persons, including an eight-year-old child. The final death toll from the "Interurban Crash" totaled 18. Nelle Gullett was 13 and Harry was 15 at the time of the accident. They were on the interurban with their mother, Minnie Jane Bachelor Gullett; and their brothers, Neal, 6, and Paul, 2. "We were all squeezed into one seat," recalls Miss Gullett, "but Harry was standing in the aisle next to us." She said that when one of the cars struck, one of the seats fell on her leg. "I really don't remember much after that," she said. "I couldn't even tell you how they got me to the doctor." The other other member of the family who was injured was her mother, who had a bad knock on her temple. "It gave her trouble for the rest of her life," she said...MATTOON — The man found dead near Mattoon Friday has been identified as Joe Carl Plumley, 34, of Tupelo, Okla. Coles County Coroner Richard "Dick" Lynch told the Journal Gazette that Plumley had been shot in the back with a shotgun and in the head with a small caliber pistol. Lynch said Plumley was a foreman for Morrison Construction Co. of Hammond, Ind. He was staying at Carroll's Motel in Mattoon and working in a nearby town, Lynch said. He said he didn't know what community Plumley was working in. The JG reported in a story Friday in connection with the shooting that "Ada, Oklahoma" was printed on the rear bumper of the truck. Lynch said the town was the place where Plumley purchased the truck. "Out there, they stencil their names across the rear bumper." Sheriff Paul smith told the JG today that there are no suspects at this time in connection with the shooting.