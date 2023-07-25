100 years ago, July 25,1923

CHARLESTON â€” J.E. Stearnes, former Clover Leaf fireman, who married Miss Ruth Daniels of Charleston last November, was returned to Charleston late Tuesday by Sheriff McNutt and was placed in jail to await the action of the courts. Stearnes does not deny the charge of bigamy, but says he has another wife, whom he married at Tyler, Texas, in 1920. Stearns, it is said, will plead guilty when arraigned in court...HUTTON â€” Henry, son of Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Fuqua, was seriously injured Monday afternoon when he fell on a plow in playing with some boys at his home in Hutton. The right leg was injured in such a manner that it was necessary for the family physician to take ten stitches to close the wound.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON â€” State aid will be available to farmers along the Embarras River south of Charleston who suffered flood damage. State Sen. Terry L. Bruce, D-Olney, announced Tues¬day that the state will make funds available to area banks who agree to make loans available for flood victims. Bruce made the announcement during a meeting in the lobby of the Coles County Airport Restaurant. Bruce and three other state officials flew over the flooded area Tuesday. Illinois Secretary of Agriculture Robert Williams, one of the officials who flew over the area, estimated that the Embarras River had flooded 80,000 acres of farmland. Williams said the area between Greenup and Ste. Marie in Jasper and Cumber¬land counties was hardest hit by the flood...MATTOON - "Back off the real high price food items." Words of advice from a budget-wise housewife? Actually, the suggestion comes from a man who is in the business of selling food-Richard Podeschi, man-ager of My Store. Podeschi told the Journal Gazette that if consumers "will just buy what they need when they need it and use some common sense prices will level off." Podeschi and operators of other local super¬markets maintain that it isn't a good idea for shoppers to hoard food in an effort to escape Phase 4 price increases. Asked why the typical shopper should listen to the advice of a supermarket manager, Podeschi replied: "A grocer makes more profit when things are cheap than when things are high. The simple reason is you sell more of it."

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON â€” The inquiries for purchase of those "Buddy" bagel beanie toys began as early as 8 a.m. Friday. By 11 a.m. People were talking about waiting in line even though the first sale wouldn't be until 5 p.m. About 2:15 p.m. a half dozen or so people started a line between 14th and 15th streets to purchase the toys for $6 each. That line with people of various ages stretched beyond the Central National Bank's drive up facility by 5 p.m., with several hundred people waiting to get their hands on one of the 10,000 special-edition Bagel-fest souvenirs. The line was so long that Lender's officials dropped the limit from a maximum of five per purchase to two per purchase. Olive Hodgett and Ann Turner were two of the first ones in line, waiting nearly three hours for one of the smiling figures with the Lender's cap. Before the purchase they saw a picture but hadn't actually seen one of the toys. "I like the big feet and the hat on the head," Hodgett said. This beanie toy isn't made by "Ty," but was produced for Kellogg's for the Bagelfest.