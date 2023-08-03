100 years ago, August 3, 1923

SAN FRANSISCO, Calif. — President Harding died at seven thirty tonight. Death was due to a sudden stroke of apoplexy caused by the strain upon his system from the illness which attacked him on the way back from Alaska. The end came suddenly and without pain. Mrs. Harding was with the president was reading to him, when, without warning a shudder seized him, followed by immediate collapse and death. Vice President Coolidge was notified by wire and will tomorrow take the oath of office as president, in Vermont, where he is now staying...SHELBYVILLE — Ruth Cress, three-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Cress of Strasburg underwent a serious operation several days ago. The child swallowed the lead weight and hook off the eyes of a doll, the weight lodging in the windpipe. As operation was performed and the weight removed and the child is getting along well.

50 years ago, 1973

CHARLESTON — Charleston Ambulance Service owner William Mathias said today he "wholeheartedly endorses" Charleston's city-operated ambulance service. Mathias said that any emergency calls he received would be referred to the fire department. He added that if an emergency situation arose, and he had the capabilities at hand, he would aid the city operation. Mathias recently informed the Charleston City Council by letter that after July 31 he would no longer handle the city's emergency calls... MATTOON — The situation for those area residents who heat with gas, should "be about the same as last winter," according to Robert Lane, CIPS Eastern Division manager. The Central Illinois Public Service Co., however, predicts a probable shortage of natural gas this winter. Last Monday CIPS's Southern Division discontinued natural gas service to interruptible customers. The move was made, according to a company spokesman, to protect service to its firm customers...MATTOON — Mattoon and Charleston schools will have fuel for their buses this year in spite of predicted shortages. State School Supt. Michael J. Bakalis said Tuesday that many Illinois schools might run short of building heating oil and diesel fuel for school buses this winter.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Glik's Edge at the Cross County Mall in Mattoon re-opened with a new name Saturday and now offers expanding shopping for men and women. Formerly Glik's, Glick's Edge is located in the same place at the mall but has expanded its market into the shoe line to include footwear Dr. Martens, Steve Madden, MIA, Nine and Skechers. Other name brands like Nike, Adidas and JNCO will be added soon. The most noticeable difference about the store in addition to the name is the wall full of shoes on display. Manager Meredith Gholson said some modifications to the store were necessary to include the shoe stockroom...MATTOON — "Quick turnaround and quality" are the two mainstays that Chuck Brown always keeps in mind while working at the Broadway Shirt Co. at 1804 Broadway Ave. in Uptown Mattoon, which he also owns. Brown, who runs the custom screen printing shop along with his wife Kim, can print designs or logos on a number of materials. "We can print on T-shirts, jackets, and hats," said Brown. "We've worked on things for ball teams, organizations, churches and political type shirts." Brown said that he has recently worked on T-shirts for the Red Cross Blood Drive and tour shirts for Chrisman country singer Travis Henry.

Contact Clint Walker at CWalker@jg-tc.com. To read more about any of these items, consult the online 00 archives at JG-TC.com. 1