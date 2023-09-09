CHARLESTON — As a large fire spread within feet of him, Brandon Stewart of Charleston pushed a two ton truck out of harm's way as he saved thousands of dollars in equipment from a blaze Sunday at a Fuqua Excavating storage building. Stewart said he was visiting his friend, Nicole Wochner of Charleston, at the Fuqua family's home at around 2 p.m. when the fire began. Wochner said Kendra Pickens, a friend of the Fuqua family, had driven by the Fuqua's home and nearby storage building on Illinois Route 16 and had noticed the beginnings of the fire. Pickens pounded on the door of the Fuqua home, Wochner said, and alerted her and Stewart to the fire. Wochner said she called 911 as Stewart ran to the storage building. Stewart, who is a freshman at Lake Land College, said he reacted to the fire on instinct and started pulling as many of the welding tanks as he could from the 40-by-60 foot building. The building lit up like a Christmas tree, Stewart said, as the electric wires and outlets began to arc. After seeing the light display, Stewart began to drive the Fuqua family vehicles out of the adjacent storage building. Stewart said he successfully moved three trucks and a Suburban. The only problem was the two ton grain truck. "The battery was dead but I just put it in neutral and pushed it out," Stewart said, and added that he was surprised at how easily the truck moved. As the fire fighters began to arrive, Stewart said he stepped back and watched them work...