100 years ago, June 12, 1923

MATTOON — County and Mattoon city officers made an unusually important booze haul Monday night. Two men, giving their names as Lewis Orlando, 33, of Braidwood, and John Carletto, 26, of Jacksonville, Ind., were captured at Logan Street and Lafayette Avenue about eight o'clock by officers, headed by Sheriff McNutt, Deputy Sheriff Shirley and Chief of Police Portlock, aided by several other officers. Captured with the men was a Cadillac roadster, which had packed into it seventy-two pints of bonded whisky and five gallons of "white mule." The two men were taken at once to Charleston, where they were placed in the county jail to await their preliminary hearing this morning. The roadster was confiscated by the officers. Some time on Sunday the officers had received information that Orlando and Carletto were either in the county with a cargo of booze, or were on their way to this vicinity from Jacksonville where they are said to be in "business." The officers, who had pretended to be bootleggers, had planned with the two Jacksonville men to meet them at the corner of Lafayette Avenue and Logan Street Monday evening. The officers who were communicating with the two men had agreed on a certain signal. The roadster, parked on Logan Street near the street car line, was proceeding south toward Lafayette, and when the signal agreed upon was given by the driver of the Cadillac, Deputy Sheriff Shirley and the officers came out of their hiding place and confronted Orlando and Carletto. The booze found is valued by the officers, at bootlegger prices, at $500 or more.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — "I'm a little embarrassed to have it in the paper again," said Ora Hammett, a former Mattoon resident, who is celebrating her 102nd birthday today. Mrs. Hammett appeared in the Journal Gazette on her 99th and 100th birthdays, when she was a resident at Cunningham Nursing Home in Mattoon. On her 99th birthday, she commented to the JG reporter, "Some people ask me if I'll live to be 100 years old. If it's God's will, he'll take care of me," she said. And he did. On her 100th birthday, she was honored at another party. She was presented with a corsage, the key to the city by Mayor Roger Dettro and a cake. Today she is celebrating her 102nd birthday in the Homestead Nursing Home in Toledo. Mrs. Hammett came to Mattoon at the age of 13 in a surrey. She was born in Johnson County, Ind., and calls Mattoon her "adopted city." She married LaMonte Hammett during World War I. He died Jan. 3, 1920, during a flu epidemic. She worked as a telephone operator with Illinois Consolidated for about 16 years. She worked as bookkeeper for Perry Brawner Plumbing Co. of Mattoon for about 15 years. She retired in 1936 at the age of 65. Mrs. Hammett said that when she came to Mattoon in 1884, the town had nothing but dirt streets, wooden sidewalks and no utilities. "In those days the fire department had horses instead of trucks and there weren't any automobiles. There have been so many changes since then."

25 years ago, 1998

NEOGA — Fire engulfed and destroyed a mobile home and its contents near Lake Mattoon after lightning struck it Tuesday morning. Mary Bartlett, 80, of rural Neoga, lost everything except the nightgown she was wearing, said her daughterin-law, Darlene Bartlett. Bartlett lived in the mobile home alone, but her son and two grandchildren were visiting at the time the fire broke out. No injuries were reported. Mary Bartlett and her husband George retired about 20 years ago after serving several years in the mission field. George resides at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Nursing Home in Mattoon. "A lot of memories are gone. They served in Mexico as missionaries. Memories from these years were lost in the fire," said Darlene Bartlett...CHARLESTON — An exchange student from the Czech Republic said it will be more difficult for her to leave America than it was for her to leave her home country. Marie Hyankova, who has been staying the past year with Charleston residents Luz and Robert Whitten barger, does not want to have to say goodbye to her host family or new friends. Hyankova said at first she had trouble with English because she did not speak it very well. "I had learned English in the Czech Republic, but it was book English," she said. "I felt like people here spoke English too fast." Hyankova's hometown of Liberec has a population of 120,000. She said Charleston was much smaller. There is also no age limit in the Czech Republic to go to bars or disco clubs. One part of American culture Hyankova would like to take back with her is Dairy Queen.

