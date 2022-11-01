Gov. J.B. Pritzker spends big — and plays it safe

In late August, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, billionaire scion of one of America’s wealthiest families, sat at a folding table at City Hall in Christopher, a town of fewer than 3,000 people 300 miles south of his Gold Coast mansion.

The first-term Democratic governor was meeting with a group of area mayors in a spare room whose white cinder block walls were adorned with photos from the town’s past, including one documenting a visit from Republican Gov. Frank Lowden a century earlier.

Unlike a Democratic rally the previous day at the University of Illinois, this meeting featured no talk of abortion or assault weapons, political extremism or election denial. It was all dollars and cents, roads and sewers.

“I really felt from the moment that I became governor that it was my obligation to prove to all of you that I was a governor for the entire state, that just because you come from one part of the state doesn’t mean that you only serve that part of the state,” Pritzker told the mayors, calling attention to the money his administration has spent to upgrade roads, bridges, ports and recreational facilities in the region.

The governor is all but assured to lose the Nov. 8 balloting in surrounding Franklin County. In the June Democratic primary, he garnered just 777 votes, compared with the 3,230 ballots cast for the Republican primary winner, conservative southern Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey. No Democratic candidate for governor has won the county in the general election since Rod Blagojevich in 2006, a trend that holds across much of southern Illinois.

But as he seeks a second term, Pritzker, who’s spent much of his adult life nursing political ambitions, is casting a wide net for support, an effort aided by a personal fortune that can underwrite months’ worth of TV ads and a robust campaign operation.

Four years ago, in a campaign that ended with a historic 16-point victory over one-term Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, Pritzker encouraged voters to “think big” about the many challenges facing Illinois.

This time, his mantra could well be “play it safe and leave nothing to chance.”

Pritzker has poured $152 million of his own money into his reelection campaign, and millions more in an effort to influence the Republican primary on behalf of his preferred general election opponent, Bailey.

Rather than laying out the specifics of a second-term agenda for opponents to pick apart, Pritzker has largely promoted his first-term record — leading the state through a deadly pandemic, raising the minimum wage, balancing budgets, legalizing recreational marijuana, and approving the largest infrastructure program in state history.

He’s also issued dire warnings about the potential consequences if a Republican retakes the governor’s office, particularly in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning federal protections for abortion rights.

Before getting back on the campaign bus in Christopher to go cut the ribbon at the opening of the nearby Du Quoin State Fair, Pritzker said he has no intention of writing off the region.

“A county that looks red because a majority of people in the county voted Republican doesn’t mean we ought to ignore the county,” he said. “In fact, we want every vote in that county that’s available to us, and we’re going to go knock on every door to make sure that happens.”

Legislative success

Pritzker’s arrival in Springfield in January 2019 offered a chance for a reset after four years of bruising partisan battles under Rauner.

Even some Republicans welcomed a new beginning, but for Democrats it was a return to one-party rule and the chance to push through priorities that Rauner had blocked.

Within weeks, Pritzker signed a measure increasing the minimum wage to $15 by 2025. Rauner had vetoed a bill that would have raised the wage to that level by 2022. The move was panned by the Republicans and businesses interests Pritzker had vowed to work with at his inauguration.

“It looks like we’re going to take a few beatings,” Illinois Chamber of Commerce President Todd Maisch said that spring after lawmakers approved a number of other proposals business leaders opposed.

By the end of Pritzker’s first legislative session, he had racked up a series of victories, several with bipartisan support, that have been central to his case for reelection.

He signed into law a measure legalizing recreational marijuana that included provisions aimed a diversifying the predominantly white cannabis industry and expunging the criminal records of people previously convicted of low-level offenses. Legalization generated $445 million in tax revenue last year, but the program has struggled to meet its goal of diversifying the industry, with licensing for new pot businesses tangled in legal battles and delays.

To help fund a six-year, $45 billion infrastructure plan dubbed “Rebuild Illinois,” Pritzker signed a massive expansion of gambling that included legalizing sports betting and creating licenses for long-sought casinos in Chicago and five suburban and downstate communities. The package also doubled the gas tax and increased a cigarette tax.

Pritzker capped it off with a $40 billion state operating budget that received Republican support and passing grades from independent observers for its fiscal prudence, though structural issues and ballooning pension costs remained.

The pace was a dramatic shift from the gridlock of the previous four years but also outstripped what the Democratic-controlled legislature was able to get done under Democratic Gov. Pat Quinn, former Senate President John Cullerton said.

Democrats used their supermajorities to push through party priorities including a measure enshrining abortion as a “fundamental right” under state law and a referendum asking voters to amend the state constitution to create a graduated-rate income tax, Pritzker’s top agenda item.

Despite fundamental disagreements on those and other issues, Pritzker displayed a willingness to work with GOP leaders.

“Where we could agree, it was worthwhile working together,” said former Senate Republican leader Bill Brady, the 2010 GOP nominee for governor who retired in late 2020 amid an attempt to oust him from leadership.

“I found him to be a man of integrity and ethics, and I admired that.”

Dealing with Madigan

Looming in the background of Pritzker’s early successes were ongoing problems within the government and political operations of Michael Madigan, the longtime House speaker and state Democratic Party chairman.

Madigan, who had been battered by a series of sexual harassment and bullying allegations among top lieutenants, had remained neutral in the primary, but other party stalwarts embraced Pritzker, in part because his wealth meant he could fund his own race against the ultrawealthy Rauner, allowing the party to use its money for down-ballot races.

It would be another two years before Madigan was ousted as speaker and three before he was charged in a 22-count federal bribery and racketeering indictment, but an investigation targeting Democrats in Springfield burst into public view in fall 2019 when federal agents raided the Capitol office of state Sen. Martin Sandoval.

Throughout the 2018 campaign and his first year in office, Pritzker was repeatedly forced to address controversies involving Madigan and other Democrats ensnared in corruption allegations, and his cautious and at-times oblique responses often left critics wanting. For the governor, though, it was an effort to avoid picking fights that could lead to the kind of unproductive relationship his three predecessors had with the speaker.

Lawmakers in 2019, and again in 2021, passed ethics legislation that received tepid reviews from good-government advocates. In his 2020 State of the State address, Pritzker called on the General Assembly to “root out the purveyors of greed and corruption — in both parties — whose presence infects the bloodstream of government.”

But within a matter of weeks, a deadly virus that had just been detected in Illinois for the first time put all other priorities on hold.

Politics of the pandemic

On March 9, 2020, two days before the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic, Pritzker issued the first in an ongoing series of statewide disaster proclamations.

The next three months would define Pritzker in the minds of Illinoisans, for good or ill, as state government became tangible in a way most had never previously experienced.

“I know that this is a difficult time for people as we try to understand and respond to something this new,” Pritzker said at the first of months’ worth of daily press briefings. “It’s reasonable to feel apprehension. I want folks to understand: This is going to affect your daily life.”

Within 12 days, the governor banned large gatherings, closed schools, shut down restaurants and bars, and finally closed all “nonessential” businesses through a statewide stay-at-home order that would remain in effect for more than two months.

After an early show of bipartisan support, goodwill gave way to politics as Republicans chafed at the governor’s use of executive fiat to address the pandemic.

The issue became increasingly polarized as businesses struggled amid the shutdown and President Donald Trump pushed for a rapid reopening.

By late April, protests calling for Pritzker to end the shutdown had begun popping up, and Bailey, a freshman state representative, had sued the governor, challenging his emergency powers.

After an initial ruling in favor of Bailey, Pritzker decried the case as “a cheap political stunt designed so that the representative can see his name in headlines.”

“Unfortunately, he has briefly been successful in that,” Pritzker said.

Though ultimately unsuccessful, the lawsuit launched Bailey on a trajectory from backbencher to GOP standard-bearer.

The Bailey lawsuit and others that followed were early signs of vitriol that would grow more intense as many schools began the 2020-21 academic year with remote learning and Pritzker shut down indoor dining amid a second wave of COVID-19 that fall.