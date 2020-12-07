He was killed in a crash at a southwest Illinois railroad crossing. His family wants answers.

In the meantime, the family is left with a lot of questions that, so far, haven't produced many answers.

"How did this happen?" Napper said. "My son should still be here. Why didn't that woman see my son's vehicle? He had a white Envoy. She should have seen his vehicle. My son should still be alive.

"We haven't heard anything from Illinois State Police. I don't know if the woman has been arrested. Where is she? Why hasn't the woman been charged? Where is she? She has her life. My son is gone. We need answers."

"I am just numb, heart broken confused. I look on his Facebook page and look at all the love. Hooters where he worked a second job has shown him nothing but love. No one has been arrested. I don't know if she was arrested, got a citation or what. Illinois State Police."

Napper attended Wirth Middle school in Cahokia and graduation from Cahokia High School, where he excelled in football and track and field.

His first cousin is Terron Armstead, an offensive lineman for the NFL's New Orleans Saints. Napper was working at the Terron Armstead Community Center in Cahokia, which he helped establish.

Napper's grandmother, Gloria Cotton, said her grandson — who she calls "Lil' Boo" — was "mild-mannered" and that he loved her cooking.