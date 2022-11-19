 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Healthcare

From the JG-TC Readers’ Choice 2022: See all the winners series
Healthcare

Best Chiropractor

  • Mark Hutti, DC - Hutti Chiropractic - Winner
  • Timothy P Hutti, DC. Hutti Chiropractic - Favorite
  • Kelly Helms - Helms Chiropractic Health Center - Favorite

Best Dentist

  • Brian Hastings, Hastings & Havlik Family Dentistry - Winner
  • Dr. Cody Gass, Sarah Bush Lincoln Dental Services - Favorite
  • Dr. Blake Westra, DMD Charleston Family Dentistry - Favorite

Best Dermatologist

  • Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center - Winner
  • Chris Lilie, Mohs Surgery & Dermatology Institute - Favorite
  • Jeremy Youse MD VitalSkin Dermatology, Mattoon IL - Favorite

Best Eye Doctor

  • Ryan Pine, MD Advanced Ophthalmology - Winner
  • Darcy L. Duzan, OD, Lifetime Eyecare - Favorite
  • Mark D Esarey, OD Lifetime Eyecare - Favorite

Best Massage Therapist

  • LeAnn Beck @Exhale - Winner
  • Holly Chestnut, Charleston - Favorite
  • BJ Quast, SBL - Favorite

Best Medical Practice

  • Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center - Winner
  • Carle Mattoon on Hurst - Favorite
  • Noelle R. Cope, APRN - Favorite

Best Nurse Practitioner

  • Nicole M. Wochner, APRN SBLHS Women’s Health - Winner
  • Noelle R. Cope, APRN Sarah Bush Pediatrics - Favorite
  • Andrew McDevitt, APRN, SBL Medical Clinic at the Center for Healthy Living - Favorite

Best Nursing Home

  • Villas of Holly Brook Assisted Living & Memory Care: Charleston, IL - Winner
  • Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home - Favorite
  • Heartland Senior Living, LLC - Favorite

Best OBGYN

  • Nicole M. Wochner, APRN SBLHS Women’s Health - Winner
  • Rick L. Miller, DO Women's Health @ Sarah Bush - Favorite
  • Leslie A. Taggart, APRN - Favorite

Best Orthodontist

  • Dr. Hage, Hage Orthodontics - Winner
  • Smile Doctors Orthodontics - Charleston IL - Favorite
  • Dr. Schumacher, Schumacher Ortho - Favorite

Best Pediatrician

  • Noelle R. Cope, APRN Sarah Bush Pediatrics - Winner
  • Dr. Amy Leifheit, Carle - Favorite
  • Jamie L Forsythe, Carle - Favorite

Best Pharmacy

  • Prairie Medical Pharmacy - Winner
  • WellCreek Pharmacy - Favorite
  • CVS - Favorite

Best Physician

  • Noelle R. Cope, APRN Sarah Bush Pediatrics - Winner
  • Jim R. Hildebrandt, Sarah Bush Lincoln Medical Clinic - Favorite
  • Louis B. Mendella DO, Orthopedic Surgery - Favorite

Best Retirement/Assisted Living

  • Villas of Holly Brook Assisted Living & Memory Care: Charleston, IL - Winner
  • Copper Creek Cottages Memory Care of Mattoon - Favorite
  • Heritage Woods of Charleston - Favorite

