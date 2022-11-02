Holiday bazaar season kicks off in and around Coles County

Willow Creek bazaar, soup day set

MARTINSVILLE — The annual Willow Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church Bazaar and Soup Day will be held Friday, Nov. 4, in the Martinsville Community Center Basement.

Doors will open at 9 a.m. for those interested in browsing through the crafts, snacks and baked goods including cakes, pies, and breads. Persimmon pulp will also be available for sale.

For $10 attendees can have their choice of chili or vegetable soup, along with a chicken or ham salad sandwich, your choice of homemade desserts, and drink.

Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Take out orders will also be available. To pre-order for pick-up, call or text Norma at 713-865-0022. Be sure to include your name, number of each kind of soup and sandwich. You can choose your desserts when you pick up.

Holiday bazaar at Saint Charles Borromeo

CHARLESTON — Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, located at 921 Madison Ave., will hold its annual holiday bazaar from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.

The event will also feature a silent auction sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary. The women of Saint Charles will be selling homemade candies and cookies as well as offering lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the bazaar will be used to benefit the work of parish and local community projects.

St. John's Christmas bazaar, bake sale

MATTOON — The Ladies Aid of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Mattoon at 200 Charleston Ave. will host a Christmas bazaar and bake sale from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 5.

Christmas items of all kinds will be available, car freshies, bows, as well as jewelry and small like-new gift items. Fall and Thanksgiving items will also be featured.

The Ladies Aid has sponsored seminary students through their fundraisers for many years. A Christmas tablecloth, made by a past member Pat Hills, will be raffled off on the day of the bazaar. You do not need to be present to win. You may purchase a ticket for $1 each or six for $5 at the bazaar.

Holiday Bazaar at United Christian

MATTOON — United Christian Church will be holding its annual Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at 200 Lafayette Ave. East

Available for sale will be homemade crafts, centerpieces, wall hangings, decorative signs, purses and jewelry, and more.

Turkey supper, bazaar at Westfield United

WESTFIELD — A turkey supper and bazaar will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Westfield United Methodist Church, 225 S. Madison St.

Admission for adults is $10; children under 10, $5.

Spirit of the Holidays bazaar in Arthur

ARTHUR — The Spirit of the Holidays craft bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12 in the fellowship hall of the Arthur United Methodist Church 128 E. Illinois St., Arthur.