Blooming plant ideas to gift this Valentine’s Day ​​​​​​​

URBANA — The tradition of giving flowers to family and friends to express affection on Valentine’s’ Day began centuries ago. Give your loved one a gift this year with blooms that can be enjoyed long after Feb. 14.

“Blooming houseplants are great alternatives to traditional bouquets of cut flowers,” says Brittnay Haag, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator. “With a little care and maintenance, these plants can thrive in your house, or office and rebloom multiple times.”

Kalanchoe

This waxy-leafed succulent is low maintenance and has colorful blooms. Kalanchoe flowers can be red, pink, yellow, or white. Cut off the blooms once they are faded to encourage new buds to form. This plant can be easily overwatered, so be sure to allow the soil to dry out completely before watering. Kalanchoe grows best in bright, indirect sunlight and may get leggy in low-light conditions. It can also be easily propagated by stem or leaf cuttings to create new plants. Place the plant outside in the summer to grow and bring it inside before the first frost. Kalanchoe will develop flower buds in response to the long nights of fall.

Cyclamen