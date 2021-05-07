 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County real estate transaction
0 comments

Coles County real estate transaction

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
  • 1417 Lafayette Ave., Mattoon, $90,000, Scot Kersten to Aaron Eubanks
  • 51 Springchester, Mattoon, $305,000, Sandra J. Gourley to Jennifer K. Slater
  • 1031 10th St., Charleston, $30,900, Hedwig Haus of Hospitality NFP to Family Lease LLC
  • 22029 E. County Road 1300N, Ashmore, $250,000, Jeffrey N. Reynolds to Jason T. Warren
  • 50 N. Loxa Road, Mattoon, $84,000, Patricia L. Foster to Curtis Hudson
  • Farm land, approximately 8 acres, North Okaw Township, PIN 09-0-01891-000, $66,000, State Bank of Arthur, as trustee, to Samuel Kaufman
  • 655 W. Lincoln Ave. Suite 7, Charleston, $32,000, College Funding Assistance LLC to Todd Bacon
  • 2305 Walnut Ave., Mattoon, $80,000, Aubrey D. Layton to Patricia A. Christy
  • 402 Lincoln St., Lerna, $57,000, Sharon L. Turner to Mario Salgado
  • Farm land, 33 acres, East Oakland Township, PIN 03-0-00742-000, $250,000, Jennifer Connolly to Philip A. Dague and Marilyn E. Dague, trustees under the Philip A. Dague living trust and the Marilyn E. Dague living trust
  • 9572 N. County Road 780E, Mattoon, $162,500, Patricia A. Lawson to William Joseph Phillpott
  • 2116 S. 17th St., Mattoon, $1,520,000, Latel LLC by Agracel Inc., manager, to Consolidated Communications of Central Illinois
  • 1121 Adams Ave., Charleston, $60,000, Linda Norman to Patricia Cox
  • 720 N. Second Division St., Mattoon, $59,000, Betty L. Mears to John T. Pearson
  • 7 Pear Tree Court, Charleston, $575,000, First Neighbor Bank to Ryan Pine
  • 216 W. Poplar Street, Ashmore, $7,500, Village of Ashmore to M&L Builders Inc.
  • 111 N. E St., Charleston, $84,000, Robin L. Woods to Jeffrey Dale Diltz
  • 2317 Marshall Ave., Mattoon, $77,000, Robert Merle Wallace to Elizabeth Krall
  • 905 Marshall Ave., Mattoon, $69,500, Luke Alexander Miller to Christopher A. Dyer
  • 111 W. Poplar St., Ashmore, $4,500, Dorothy R. Davis to Paula Decker
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News