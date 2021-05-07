- 1417 Lafayette Ave., Mattoon, $90,000, Scot Kersten to Aaron Eubanks
- 51 Springchester, Mattoon, $305,000, Sandra J. Gourley to Jennifer K. Slater
- 1031 10th St., Charleston, $30,900, Hedwig Haus of Hospitality NFP to Family Lease LLC
- 22029 E. County Road 1300N, Ashmore, $250,000, Jeffrey N. Reynolds to Jason T. Warren
- 50 N. Loxa Road, Mattoon, $84,000, Patricia L. Foster to Curtis Hudson
- Farm land, approximately 8 acres, North Okaw Township, PIN 09-0-01891-000, $66,000, State Bank of Arthur, as trustee, to Samuel Kaufman
- 655 W. Lincoln Ave. Suite 7, Charleston, $32,000, College Funding Assistance LLC to Todd Bacon
- 2305 Walnut Ave., Mattoon, $80,000, Aubrey D. Layton to Patricia A. Christy
- 402 Lincoln St., Lerna, $57,000, Sharon L. Turner to Mario Salgado
- Farm land, 33 acres, East Oakland Township, PIN 03-0-00742-000, $250,000, Jennifer Connolly to Philip A. Dague and Marilyn E. Dague, trustees under the Philip A. Dague living trust and the Marilyn E. Dague living trust
- 9572 N. County Road 780E, Mattoon, $162,500, Patricia A. Lawson to William Joseph Phillpott
- 2116 S. 17th St., Mattoon, $1,520,000, Latel LLC by Agracel Inc., manager, to Consolidated Communications of Central Illinois
- 1121 Adams Ave., Charleston, $60,000, Linda Norman to Patricia Cox
- 720 N. Second Division St., Mattoon, $59,000, Betty L. Mears to John T. Pearson
- 7 Pear Tree Court, Charleston, $575,000, First Neighbor Bank to Ryan Pine
- 216 W. Poplar Street, Ashmore, $7,500, Village of Ashmore to M&L Builders Inc.
- 111 N. E St., Charleston, $84,000, Robin L. Woods to Jeffrey Dale Diltz
- 2317 Marshall Ave., Mattoon, $77,000, Robert Merle Wallace to Elizabeth Krall
- 905 Marshall Ave., Mattoon, $69,500, Luke Alexander Miller to Christopher A. Dyer
- 111 W. Poplar St., Ashmore, $4,500, Dorothy R. Davis to Paula Decker
Coles County real estate transaction