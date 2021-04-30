Coles County real estate transactions

- Farm land, 120 acres total, Seven Hickory Township; PINs 12-0-00344-002, 12-0-00289-000, 12-0-00289-01, 12-0-00367-000, 12-0-00370-0 and 12-0-00366-000; $1,360,000, Alexander Fuqua to Melvin Family Farm LLC
- 1120 Lake Land Blvd., Mattoon, $225,000, James R. Goldstein, trustee, to J111 Property LLC
- 16496 N. County Road 300E, Humboldt, $250,000, First National Bank of Sullivan nka First National Bank of Moultrie County to Jesse and Amanda Mast
- 2418 Carriage Lane, Charleston, $270,000, James M. Lanman and Leah B. Lanman to Robert Thain and Denise Thain
- Farm land, 31 1/2 acres, Seven Hickory Township, PIN 12-0-00746-000, $727,534, Land trust agreement No. 246 to Willowbrook Coal Co. dba Willowbrook Farms
- Farm land, 31 1/2 acres, Seven Hickory Township, PIN 12-0-00746-000, $181,683, Keith O. Woodard to Willowbrook Coal Co. dba Willowbrook Farms
- Farm land, 31 1/2 acres, Seven Hickory Township, PIN 12-0-00746-000, $181,683, Woodard Properties LLC to Willowbrook Coal Co. dba Willowbrook Farms
- Farm land, 80 acres, Seven Hickory Township, PIN 12-0-00746-000, $546,667, Land trust agreement No. 246 to WD Walk Properties LLC
- Farm land, 80 acres, Seven Hickory Township, PIN 12-0-00746-000, $136,667, Keith O. Woodard to WD Walk Properties LLC
- Farm land, 80 acres, Seven Hickory Township, PIN 12-0-00746-000, $546,667, Woodard Properites LLC to WD Walk Properties LLC
- Farm land, 259 acres, Seven Hickory Township, PIN 12-0-00698-000, $1,7,726,666, Woodard Family Trust to Brad & Casey Walk LLC
- Farm land, 259 acres, Seven Hickory Township, PIN 12-0-00698-000, $431,667, Keith O. Woodard to Brad & Casey Walk LLC
- Farm land, 259 acres, Seven Hickory Township, PIN 12-0-00698-000, 431,667, Woodard Properties LLC to Brad & Casey Walk LLC
- Farm land, 60 acres, Seven Hickory Township, PIN 12-0-00698-000, $400,000, Woodard Family Trust to Bradley J. and Casey L. Walk
- Farm land, 259 acres, Seven Hickory Township, PIN 12-0-00698-000, $100,000, Keith O. Woodard to Bradley J. and Casey L. Walk
- Farm land 60 acres, Seven Hickory Township, PIN 12-0-00698-000, $100,000, Woodard Properties LLC to Bradley J. and Casey L. Walk
- 3109 Shelby Ave., Mattoon,$70,000, Todd Bean to Rose Mary Neninger
- 413 N. 20th St., Mattoon, $15,000, Rickey Trader, independent executor of the estate of Jesse L. Trader, to Lee Waite, Washington Savings Bank, trustee of trust No. 5145.
- 19274 E. County Road 1180N, Charleston,$355,000, Ronald L. and Patricia G. Miller to Richard and Pauline Faye Gingerich
- Farm land, approximately 30 acres, Morgan Township, PIN 08-0-00253-000, $1,045,000, Ronald L. and Patricia G. Miller to Richard A. and Pauline Faye Gingerich
- 6160 Old State Road, Mattoon, $117,500, Carolyn M. Barbour to William D. Augenstein
- 2812 Pine Ave., Mattoon, $56,000, William D. Augenstein to Ashley Bryson
- 1106 Third St., Charleston, $27,500, Jeffrey Coon to Benjamin Stranz
- Vacant land, approximately 42 acres, Ashmore Township, PIN 01-0-00504-000, $138,000, Clifton G. Frantz to Grand Prairie Friends
