Warm weather exposes ailing cooling systems

MATTOON — The weather is finally heating up, and that’s posing a big problem for some air conditioning systems.
The past few days, with temperatures rising into the 80's and a spike in the humidity, has brought an uptick in calls to local service technicians to repair these ailing systems.
“A lot of people don't get their furnace, or air conditioner checked the way they should, you know, and service every year, every other year, and something like that would really help them out a lot,” said Garrett McDowell, who helps run the family-owned McDowell Plumbing, Heating & Air with his father in Mattoon. “They wouldn't have to have those maybe expensive repairs.”
Some of the repairs they are seeing so far include chewed wires and leaking Freon. Some of these repairs can cost more than a standard maintenance check-up, which can run about $80-100. In addition to saving money, the check-up also could mean peace of mind because potential problems are identified before a heat wave arrives.
Even larger companies such as Mattex HVAC in Mattoon, with a team of 20 technicians, can get swamped with all the calls.
“We'll be in several hundred homes a week in our busiest season,” said Lauren Acton, media director at Mattex.
McDowell recommends a few upkeep methods that people can do themselves to keep their air conditioning units operational.
The most important is replacing pleated filters once a month. Fiberglass filters should be replaced seasonally. People should also clean the coils in their condenser with a garden hose to keep it clear of pollen, cottonwood seeds, and dog hair.
“That’s kind of another big deal, dogs like to lay next to those (units) if there’s airflow around,” McDowell said.
When washing the condensers, people should not use power sprayers, according to technician Jeremy Tennyson with Air King Inc. in Decatur.
“A power washer will flatten all of (the coils) down, so never use it,” Tennyson said.
It’s recommended to schedule maintenance for air conditioning units and furnaces before it becomes too hot or too cold.
“So do one in the warmer months about this time of year to check on your AC and then another one that kind of late fall early winter, to make sure that your furnace or heat source is up and running,” Acton said.