DECATUR — The Illinois Commerce Commission is hosting a public forum on the proposed Ameren Illinois’ $1.3 billion, four-year electric rate-hike request.

The forum will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the Decatur Civic Center. Representatives from the Illinois Commerce Commission administrative law judge will be in attendance to accept written and in-person comments. Persons wishing to speak will be limited to three minutes each to allow for as many comments as possible.

For consumers not able to attend the forum, public comments can be left on the ICC website or by calling 1-800-524-0795 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We encourage Ameren Illinois customers to go to the Decatur Civic Center and let their voices be heard against this proposed rate hike,” Citizens Utility Board Executive Director Sarah Moskowitz said. “Of course, Ameren has to maintain its system, but the utility doesn’t deserve a blank check and we’re doing everything we can to reduce this proposed increase. We encourage and appreciate public participation in this rate case.”

Ameren Illinois filed its $1.3 billion multi-year rate plan in January. CUB said in a news release that the proposed increase, plus five other gas or electric rate-hike requests filed by utility companies in 2023, total a record $3.7 billion.

The rate hikes would take effect in 2024.