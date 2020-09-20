Ice cream plan of restaurant owners hit regulatory roadblock

"That's a good question," Bunting said. "These (regulations) were developed with food safety in mind. That's not to say technology hasn't come a long way and there's an opportunity to revisit some of those discussions."

Molly Gleason, spokeswoman for the Illinois Stewardship Alliance, said it's a conversation worth having.

"There are lots of laws on the books that aren't set up to help small businesses try to support local, or even aimed at discouraging it," Gleason said.

"The expansion of the Cottage Food Act has people thinking, 'What else can I do?' and they're running into other barriers like this. There are many problems on the books and small businesses are just discovering them."

Illinois adopted the Cottage Food Act in 2012. Prior to that, small food operators were held to the same set of rules that applied to giant corporations. The act opened the door for farmers to engage in value-added processing and entrepreneurs to start new local food businesses from their home kitchens.

The Illinois Food Freedom Act for which the Alliance lobbied went into effect in 2018, expanding the Cottage Food Act to apply to a broader range of products.

Dairy, however, was not among them.