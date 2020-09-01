IHSA Adds Policy To Further Protect Students Against Hate Speech & Harassment

If hate speech is heard by or reported to game officials, the officials will stop play and alert the head coaches of both teams. The incident will be discussed with the coaches and players involved to gain clarity, as well as to see if the allegation can be verified. If the hate speech can be verified, the culpable player or coach is immediately ejected from the game and suspended for the next contest. If the incident cannot be verified, warnings will be issued, and any further incidents could result in ejections. Game administration will also be notified, and will be charged with ejecting any fans who engage in hate speech or harassment.

“The message this policy is sending is that addressing hate speech and harassment is bigger than the game,” said IHSA Assistant Executive Director Beth Sauser, who oversees the IHSA Do What’s Right! Sportsmanship Advisory Committee. “We are going to stop the game and get to the bottom of the situation to see if something inappropriate has occurred. No matter the outcome, we are going to work with the schools immediately afterward to make sure it is addressed. We want these to be teachable moments that individuals can learn and grow from.”