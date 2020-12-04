Illinois election board certifies voting results, sending state’s 20 electoral votes to Joe Biden. Turnout neared 73%, the highest since 1992.

The State Board of Elections, voting unanimously, quickly certified the state’s results from the Nov. 3 general election on Friday, delivering Illinois’ 20 electoral votes to Democrat Joe Biden.

The vote by the bipartisan eight-member board makes official the former vice president’s win in a state that has become overwhelmingly Democratic in presidential elections.

The official vote tally showed Biden, the former vice president, with 3,471,915 votes, or 57.54% of the vote, compared to 2,446,891, or 40.55%, for Republican President Donald Trump.

Biden’s win continued a consecutive streak of Democratic presidential candidates taking the state by approximately 17 percentage points that began with the second-term victory of home state President Barack Obama in 2012. Obama’s first-term victory in the state was a 25 percentage point blowout over the late Sen. John McCain in 2008.

State election officials said 72.92% of Illinois’ 8,364,999 registered voters cast ballots — the highest total since 1992 when 78.24% of eligible Illinois residents voted in Democrat Bill Clinton’s defeat of Republican President George H.W. Bush. The high turnout came despite a pandemic and amid a large-scale state-backed push to encourage people to vote by mail or vote early to avoid COVID-19.