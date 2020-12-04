Illinois election board certifies voting results, sending state’s 20 electoral votes to Joe Biden. Turnout neared 73%, the highest since 1992.

The State Board of Elections, voting unanimously, quickly certified the state’s results from the Nov. 3 general election on Friday, delivering Illinois’ 20 electoral votes to Democrat Joe Biden.
The vote by the bipartisan eight-member board makes official the former vice president’s win in a state that has become overwhelmingly Democratic in presidential elections.
The official vote tally showed Biden, the former vice president, with 3,471,915 votes, or 57.54% of the vote, compared to 2,446,891, or 40.55%, for Republican President Donald Trump.
Biden’s win continued a consecutive streak of Democratic presidential candidates taking the state by approximately 17 percentage points that began with the second-term victory of home state President Barack Obama in 2012. Obama’s first-term victory in the state was a 25 percentage point blowout over the late Sen. John McCain in 2008.
State election officials said 72.92% of Illinois’ 8,364,999 registered voters cast ballots — the highest total since 1992 when 78.24% of eligible Illinois residents voted in Democrat Bill Clinton’s defeat of Republican President George H.W. Bush. The high turnout came despite a pandemic and amid a large-scale state-backed push to encourage people to vote by mail or vote early to avoid COVID-19.
Overall, turnout in Illinois has exceeded 70% in the last five presidential elections, state records showed.
Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.
While the board’s actions proclaim the official results, individual discovery recounts can still be conducted through the courts.
Such is the case in the west and north suburban and exurban 14th Congressional District, where Republican Jim Oberweis has launched a discovery recount to try to reverse first-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood’s 5,374 vote advantage. Underwood, of Naperville, has claimed victory in the contest against Oberweis, a dairy magnate and investment manager from Sugar Grove.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!