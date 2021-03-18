Illinois history rich with agricultural innovations (copy)

John Deere and Joseph Glidden — who invented the self-scouring steel plow and barbed wire, respectively — are well known throughout the world as agricultural innovators. John Franz may not be as famous, but his invention also dramatically changed the trajectory of modern agriculture.
The three men are enshrined in the National Inventors Hall of Fame. They have something else in common — they all have strong ties to Illinois.
Franz’s contribution is a modern product whose impact cannot be overstated. He invented the herbicide glyphosate in 1970 while working for Monsanto. Under the brand name Roundup, glyphosate — and the related Roundup Ready plants genetically modified to be resistant — supercharged agriculture in the Corn Belt, providing farmers with an effective weed-control method that boosted yields and profits.
Franz is an Illinois native and earned degrees at the University of Illinois. He still resides in St. Louis. He turned 91 in December.
Glyphosate was a game- changer for pre-plant weed control, as it was effective against a broad spectrum of plants, including broadleaf and grass species.
“Without a doubt, it had a contribution,” said University of Illinois weed scientist Aaron Hager. “It certainly made the ability to control a very broad spectrum of weeds to a level we never had previously in a single product.”
While no-till farming had been in place for a few years before its creation, it helped expand the practice.
“One of the first impacts of glyphosate I can remember is selectively taking out volunteer corn in soybeans or targeting perennial species, like dogbane,” Hager said. “Its use in burndown really accelerated in the mid- to late-1980s.”
The development of herbicide-resistant plants through genetic modification — such as Roundup Ready soybeans — may have had an even bigger impact than glyphosate’s invention. But the two innovations go hand in hand.
“Without the gene we would never have had the soybean trait,” Hager said.
While glyphosate is a relatively new invention, the steel plow and barbed wire have been around since the 1800s. Barbed wire, in particular, has seen little change since Glidden’s patent was issued in 1883.
“I don’t know how many ag inventions you can say that has the same look and same function so long after it came on the scene,” said Travis Meteer, a University of Illinois Extension beef educator. “As technology has evolved, the use of electricity has replaced some barbed wire. But we still see a lot of it in some areas, especially in western Illinois and in some places that don’t have electricity on site.”
It is almost a cliché that one’s father or grandfather spent his life taking out fencing, and now cattle producers are putting it back up.
“That invention controlling animals and letting us manage, now that we look at bringing livestock back to the land, fencing is a big component of that,” Meteer said.
The steel plow has a similar legacy. John Deere grew up in Vermont, but made his name in Grand Detour, Illinois. Legend has it Deere believed a steel plow and specially shaped coulter would do better in Illinois prairie soils than the existing cast-iron plows. He later moved to Moline, where his namesake company is still based.