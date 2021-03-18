Illinois history rich with agricultural innovations (copy)

While no-till farming had been in place for a few years before its creation, it helped expand the practice.

“One of the first impacts of glyphosate I can remember is selectively taking out volunteer corn in soybeans or targeting perennial species, like dogbane,” Hager said. “Its use in burndown really accelerated in the mid- to late-1980s.”

The development of herbicide-resistant plants through genetic modification — such as Roundup Ready soybeans — may have had an even bigger impact than glyphosate’s invention. But the two innovations go hand in hand.

“Without the gene we would never have had the soybean trait,” Hager said.

While glyphosate is a relatively new invention, the steel plow and barbed wire have been around since the 1800s. Barbed wire, in particular, has seen little change since Glidden’s patent was issued in 1883.

“I don’t know how many ag inventions you can say that has the same look and same function so long after it came on the scene,” said Travis Meteer, a University of Illinois Extension beef educator. “As technology has evolved, the use of electricity has replaced some barbed wire. But we still see a lot of it in some areas, especially in western Illinois and in some places that don’t have electricity on site.”