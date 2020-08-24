Illinois kindergarten readiness improves for second straight year

The latest report showed that 29% of the pupils entering kindergarten demonstrated readiness across all three developmental areas. That was up from 26% in 2018 and 24% in 2017, the first year of the program.

The report also showed there has been steady growth within each of the three development areas. The percentage of kindergartners demonstrating social and emotional readiness grew to 56%, up from 49% in 2017; 47% demonstrated readiness in language and literacy development, up from 44% in 2017; and 35% demonstrated readiness in math, up from only 30% in 2017.

That same report also showed that 37% of last year’s kindergartners failed to show readiness across any of the three developmental areas. Still, that number was down from 39% in 2018 and 42% in 2017.

There were significant disparities between various racial and socio-economic groups, although some progress has been made.

For example, among pupils who qualify for free or reduced-price meals, only 20% demonstrated readiness across all three categories, although that was up from 18% in 2018 and 16% in 2017.

Meanwhile, only 14% of students from non-English speaking households demonstrated readiness across all three development areas, although that was up from 11% in 2018 and 10% in 2017.