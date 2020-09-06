Illinois mail-in ballot requests pass 1 million and counting (copy) (copy)

But dozens of Illinois' 108 election jurisdictions have said they won't offer them, according to an elections board survey in July.

In far southern Illinois' Massac County, there aren't resources that meet security requirements, according to Clerk Haley Miles. She said she doesn't have any concerns about mail problems.

Other election officials have already changed their minds.

Madison County decided to provide one indoors at the county building in Edwardsville. Clerk Deborah Ming-Mendoza said that was the only way to guarantee security.

After hearing from voters, Holbrook said St. Clair County will place one outside the courthouse in Belleville. It'll be under 24-hour surveillance with ballots collected daily.

"There were concerns by the many voters that the postal system may not be as reliable," he said.

While both parties have previously promoted and benefited from mail voting, Republicans largely rejected the expansion plan.

State Rep. Mark Batinick, a Plainfield Republican, has often voted by mail and pushed it as part of his 2018 re-election bid. That year he narrowly won his race by about 100 votes, after mail and provisional ballots were counted.