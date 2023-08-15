MATTOON — Innovative Staff Solutions will have a school supplies drive throughout the month of August.

Several of ISS’s locations across the Midwest are participating to help support area students and schools. Qualified supplies include pens, pencils, crayons, colored pencils, markers, glue sticks, looseleaf paper, composition books, spiral notebooks, folders, binders, erasers, scissors, calculators, rulers, Kleenex, and hand sanitizer. Perishable items and cash donations will not be accepted.

Those wishing to donate may drop off supplies to the ISS office at 704 Broadway Ave. Mattoon.

The ISS Community Impact program drives the ongoing effort to get involved and give back to the communities that have supported the Company in many locations for nearly 30 years. Many popular activities amongst their employees include giving blood, volunteering at a local NFP, serving on a local organization, cleaning up the community, participating in fundraising, and making donations to local food banks and shelters.

Innovative Staff Solutions is a family-owned staffing company that has been in business for nearly three decades. The company first opened their doors as a franchisee office in 1994, operating as only a two-person office in Mattoon, founded by Wayne and Patti Meinhart.